Romanian Senator Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca Is Receiving Death Threats from Kiev

Ukrainian Killers Targeted a Romanian Politician

By Dragan Vujicic

Global Research, March 26, 2023

From Friday, March 24, Romanian Senator Diana Iovanovici Sosoaca found herself “targeted” on the pages of the infamous Ukrainian portal “Mirotvorets”. On this Ukrainian “open source death list” the names of people appear, some of whom perish under “unclear circumstances” The last one killed was Darya Dugin!

Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca is a politician from Bucharest, (whose recent interview for “Pečat” was broadcast in all languages of the world since she also talked about the hypothetical possibility that the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were caused artificially), found herself in the crosshairs after her proposal in the Romanian Senate which stipulates that

“Bucharest is discussing the annexation of former Romanian territories occupied by present-day Moldova and Ukraine according to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact (1939)”.

According to Article 3 of the draft law of Diana Sosoaca, “Romania would annex the historical territories it had in its possession, i.e. North Bukovina, the region of Herta, Bugeac (Kahul, Bolgrad, Izmail), historical Maramures and Snake Island” – a territory inhabited by a million people.

The law proposed by the Romanian Senator appeared a few days after the Polish ambassador to France, Emerik Roszczyszewski, clearly said on LCI television that “if Kiev fails to “defend independence” on the battlefield, then the Polish army will have to become a direct participant in the conflict with Russia .

It is no secret that there are territorial claims of Poland towards parts of Ukraine, which the Warsaw ambassador only repeated. Last year, the “Change” platform presented an appeal to President Andrzej Duda, calling for an “early national referendum on reunification with the historical Polish territories of Eastern Kresy, Galicia and Lviv”. At the same time, there were announcements about the training of Polish military personnel to manage Galicia…

But what is allowed to “Jupiter from Warsaw” is not allowed from Bucharest – that is exactly what the creepy portal from Kiev signals.

“Peacemaker” accuses Diana Sosoaca of “infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Sputnik declared her “Politician of the Year 2021 in Romania”.

Also, in March 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sosoaca, along with more 3 parliamentarians, met with the Russian ambassador in Bucharest “on the subject of the memorandum regarding the Bucharest Peace”, discussing “Romania’s position on neutrality” during the invasion, without approval for the presentation by the leadership of the Parliament”.

In a further announcement, the Ukrainian “bloody” Center for Peace asks law enforcement agencies to consider this publication on the website as a statement about the commission by this citizen (Diana Sosoaca) of deliberate acts against the national security of Ukraine, peace, the security of mankind and international law and order, as well as other offenses.

Exclusively for “Pečat”, Diana Iovanović says that she does not blame “Peacemaker” for including her in the company of Elon Musk, Roger Waters, American politician Tulsi Gabbard, journalist Tucker Carlson and others, but she also adds:

”The recordings of “liquidated persons” on the Mirotvorets website who were once on the list of the accused of publicly supporting Russia are really not pleasant”.

If Ukraine is allowed to threaten the politicians of the Romanian state and interfere in Romanian politics, “tomorrow Kiev will decide who will be prosecuted, who is allowed to run for office or not and how Romania should be governed, unless this is not happening already”

The senator pointed out that now Bucharest has the opportunity to show whether it still exists as a sovereign state and to take a stand against Ukraine, or to confirm that overnight it became a vassal of Ukraine and a colony of Kiev.

The inclusion of a Romanian parliamentarian on the list of assassinations against Ukraine shows that this country knows no bounds in hiding the truth.

Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca also said that such threats from the state of Ukraine show that Romania is supporting a criminal state with its money and asked the Government to immediately review its relationship with Kiev as a result of Kiev’s terrorist threat to a political leader from Romania.

Otherwise, the Mirotvorets platform is anything but “a game of non-governmental organized justice-loving citizens”.

American billionaire Elon Musk, when he was on the list in October 2022, immediately expressed concern for his safety. His name was added to the list of “enemies of Ukraine” after the announcement that free use of “Starlink” services would be canceled for Ukraine.

Russian journalist Daria Dugina, who was killed on August 20, 2022, was also on the death list. Her profile on Mirotvorets is now marked as “liquidated”.

Her father, the philosopher Alexander Dugin, is also one of the “enemies of Ukraine”.

Officially, (for Brussels and Washington), “Peacemaker” is an independent Ukrainian database with the names of people that anonymous moderators consider to be a threat to the national security of Ukraine. The site itself denies that it is a “kill list”. Instead, Peacemaker claims to be a purported source of information for law enforcement agencies and special services to fight “pro-Russian terrorists, separatists and war criminals.

The site is believed to be linked to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. Peacemaker gained notoriety in 2015 when writer and historian Oles Busina and politician Oleg Kalashnikov were killed in Ukraine after their personal information appeared on the site.

In 2016, EU officials and journalist groups condemned Mirotvorets for leaking data on more than 4,000 media representatives.

As Rolling Stone wrote in the case of threats against Roger Waters, the leader of the cult band Pink Floyd, the “list” with Waters’ data, in addition to publishing graphic photos of dead Russian soldiers, contains about 187,000 names of people who are criticising the Ukrainian government. Their home addresses, phone numbers and contact information are listed on the website.

Meanwhile, Newsweek, in an attempt to identify and verify the Ukrainian website, suggested that it is independently operated, but at the same time left open the question of whether it has direct ties to the Ukrainian government.

As noted by various media about Peacemaker, it is a non-governmental organization that maintains an open-source database of persons it considers to have promoted anti-Ukrainian narratives or acted to destabilize Ukrainian national security. Since the beginning of the war, he has also taken care of the fallen Russian soldiers and agents on his territory.

It was founded by Ukrainian politician and activist Georgy Tuka. He is also closely associated with politician Anton Gerashchenko, who The Times of London cited in a recent interview as a co-founder of the project.

The Mirotvorets list has no official status in Ukraine, although Al Jazeera, citing the human rights group Uspisna Varta, reported that it was used as evidence in more than 100 court cases against those suspected of involvement in pro-Russian paramilitary groups.

This site remained open despite requests of the UN, G7 ambassadors, the EU and human rights groups to shut it down.

