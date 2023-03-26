Video: War and Crimes against Humanity,”Fake Intelligence” and the Destruction of Countries Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

Global Research, March 26, 2023

Lux Media and Global Research

US War Crimes

In this video interview, Michel Chossudovsky reviews the war crimes committed by US-NATO against numerous countries in the wake of World War II, as well as the “fake intelligence” and media propaganda used to justify the invasion of sovereign countries.

It is worth noting that “U.S. military forces were directly responsible for about 10 to 15 million deaths during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and the two Iraq Wars”

“The American public probably is not aware of these numbers and knows even less about the proxy wars for which the United States is also responsible. In the latter wars there were between 9 and 14 million deaths in Afghanistan, Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, East Timor, Guatemala, Indonesia, Pakistan and Sudan”

According to James A. Lucas’ carefully documented study, the “U.S. Regime Has Killed 20-30 Million People Since World War II”

“Fake Intelligence” Used to Justify the March 2003 Invasion of Iraq

Colin Powell’s “intelligence report” presented to the UN Security Council in early February 2003 was FABRICATED. It was copied and pasted from the internet by members of Tony Blair’s staff.

“Fake intelligence” was presented to the UN Security Council by Secretary of State Colin Powell on February 5, 2003.

Damning evidence refuting Colin Powell’s official intelligence report was revealed by Dr. Glen Rangwala, Newham College, Cambridge (image right) on Britain’s Channel 4 TV on February 6, 2003, on the day following Secretary of State Colin Powell’s historic Iraq WMD presentation to the UN Security Council:

“I would call my colleagues’ attention to the fine paper that the United Kingdom distributed . . . which describes in exquisite detail Iraqi deception activities.” (Colin Powell, UN Security Council, February 5, 2003)

Powell was referring to “Iraq Its Infrastructure Of Concealment, Deception And Intimidation”, published on January 30, 2003.

According to Rangwala, the British intelligence document was fake. It had not been prepared by British intelligence. It was copied and pasted from the internet by members of Tony Blair’s staff

Video: Interview with Michel Chossudovsky

Caroline Mailloux of Lux Media, Montreal Interviews Michel Chossudovsky

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY – WAR & CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Below is the text presented by Dr. Rangwala to the House of Commons Select Committee on Foreign Affairs

It was presented in June 2003, in the wake of the invasion and occupation of Iraq

THE PRESENTATION OF THE 30 JUNE 2003 DOSSIER

