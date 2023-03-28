Afghanistan Harm From Unexploded Ordnance Results in Death of Children: UNICEF

UNICEF Afghanistan tweeted that “more than 700 children were killed or maimed” because of unexploded ordnance and other “war remnants” in 2022.

By Mitra Majeedy

Global Research, March 28, 2023

TOLOnews

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

According to UNICEF Afghanistan’s Twitter account, this number means an average of two children every day.

“Last week, 8 children lost their lives due to unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan,” UNICEF Afghanistan said. “They lost their lives playing with unexploded ordnance and collecting metal scraps to sell.”

No details were provided in the tweets about the recent deaths.

The Directorate of Mine Action Coordination said that it has cleared more than 100,000 square meters of land in Afghanistan.

“We have more than 60 awareness teams in Afghanistan. The video clips about public awareness have been made and the teams are going to the rural areas and villages to increase people’s awareness,” said Qari Nooruddin Rustam Khail, head of the directorate.

Residents of Kabul expressed concerns, saying that children collect metals to sell because of poverty.

The residents said their lack of awareness about ordnance caused them harm.

“Due to poverty and unemployment, they (children) are forced to go to the mountains, collect sticks or coal for food. They are being martyred in these mines that are planted from the previous years,” said Rokai, a resident of Kabul.

“The unexploded mines are more in provinces than in cities. The awareness of the people is less in rural areas compared to the city,” said Shoib, a resident of Kabul.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from TOLOnews

The original source of this article is TOLOnews

Copyright © Mitra Majeedy, TOLOnews, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/unicef-afghanistan-spotlights-harm-from-unexploded-ordnance/5813857