By The Global Research Team

Global Research, March 31, 2023

Dear Readers,

We publish pieces by a wide variety of contributors including journalists, scholars, political analysts, historians, ex-military and intelligence personnel, scientists, and environmental experts among others. The publications are not selected in the interest of pushing a specific narrative but rather of breaking down divisions and building a dialogue, especially on peace and justice as we are living at a crossroads.

If you value our work, we strongly encourage you to make a contribution. Due to the effects of online censorship on our revenue, the financial support of our readers has become crucial to the continuation of our activities at this stage.

Keep Global Research online and accessible to all; click below to make a donation or become a member.

If you have limited financial means but are willing to help, you can do any of the following to boost our online presence:

If you have blog sites, crosspost Global Research articles;

Forward Global Research articles through email and other communication apps;

Share Global Research articles on social media and discussion groups;

Stay updated with important world events, subscribe to our newsletter and encourage family, friends and colleagues to do the same.

Thank you very much for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-research-donation-drive/5814311