Video: China and the Geopolitical Chessboard. Undermining China’s Strategic Alliance with Russia, The Taiwan Issue. Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, March 31, 2023

Lux Media and Global Research

First published on March 24, 2023

Geopolitics

US-NATO confrontation directed against the People’s Republic of China consists in the militarization of the South China Sea as well as the reinforcement of U.S. military presence in East and South East Asia.

Washington is also intent upon undermining Beijing’s strategic alliance with Russia which unfolded in the wake of the death of Deng Xiaoping in 1997.

In many regards, Deng was acting on behalf of U.S. strategic interests. In the course of his government, the People’s Liberation Army entered into a military cooperation agreement with The Pentagon. Washington’s intent was to create and sustain divisions between Russia and China.

US weapons sales to China were initiated in the mid 1980s under the Reagan administration:

Congressional sources described the sale as a landmark in what has been a slowly developing military relationship between the United States and China, and predicted that it would facilitate other, far more important military sales to Peking long under discussion.(WP, September 19, 1985)

The post Deng Xiaoping C.C.P. leadership coincided with political changes in the Russian Federation, with Vladimir Putin taking over from Boris Yeltsin in 1999. Yeltsin was a U.S. sponsored puppet who was not opposed (according to declassified documents) to the extension of NATO to the Russian border.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001.

Geopolitical relations shifted towards a firm strategic alliance between Russia and China as well as fundamental changes in China’s economic reforms.

The Taiwan Issue

What the media fails to mention is that Taiwan has extensive trade and investment relations with the PRC. Beijing has no intent or interest to invade Taiwan.

Since the 1980s, Taiwan has played a key role in the development of China’s buoyant export economy.

Washington unspoken objective is not to protect Taiwan, but t0 obstruct China’s business partnership with Taiwan investors, as well as destabilize China’s unfolding high tech. economy.

“Made in China”

Confrontation with China could lead to the demise of the Made in China export economy which has sustained household consumption Worldwide in virtually all major commodity categories.

Importing from China has become a lucrative multi-trillion dollar operation. It remains the source of tremendous profit and wealth in the US. Consumer goods imported from China’s low wage economy are often sold at the retail level at more than ten times their factory price.

Under Import-led development, G.D.P increases without the need for productive activity. Delocation-Relocation of manufacturing to cheap labor havens in low wage countries has resulted in the closing down of industrial production across America.

Geopolitical confrontation including U.S. militarization could potentially lead to the destabilization of the “Made in China” commodity trade, with devastating consequences including World-wide scarcities of essential consumer goods coupled with inflationary pressures.

These issues are discussed in the interview with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.

Video: China and The Geopolitical Chessboard

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY – CHINA AND THE GEOPOLITICAL CHESSBOARD

The original source of this article is Lux Media and Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Lux Media and Global Research , 2023

