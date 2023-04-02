Imran Khan Threatens Pakistan’s Military-Civilian Hybrid Model

Khan isn’t just a threat to the current government; he threatens the entire governance system instituted by the Pakistani military.

By Ali Malik

Global Research, April 02, 2023

The Diplomat 28 March 2023

Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture at the hands of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The decision to delay elections due to “security concerns” is disingenuous and signals to the broader public and the world at large that the hybrid system instituted by the Pakistani military is in danger.

The issue is not whether Khan has committed crimes, or that the security situation in Pakistan is unsuitable for an election – the real problem is the existential threat that Khan poses to the hybrid system, which fundamentally relies on the tacit approval of the two major dynastic political parties.

As most observers of Pakistan know, the hybrid model tilts the balance of power toward the Pakistani military, which chooses the dynastic political party that will come into power. It is an unwritten rule in Islamabad that the military generals in Rawalpindi have the final word. The current prime minister acknowledged this fact in a recent interview.

Khan ignored this rule and forced the military and political establishment into a corner by refusing to fall in line.

The old political establishment is desperately clinging to power, with the support of the military, by preventing Imran Khan from running for office. Khan’s political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), enjoys overwhelming support from the Pakistani middle class and, most importantly, its youth. Many analysts believe that if elections were to be held soon, the PTI would win overwhelming support.

The Diplomat

Ali Malik, The Diplomat

