France on Fire: “Fires” Everywhere. Who Is Behind them? “Men in Black”

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, April 03, 2023

***

Today’s tragedy is nobody connects the dots. No analyst. No journalist. They all focus on the fire and nobody asks what is behind it. How does one fire connect to the other.

For weeks no end, France is on fire. It appears, as if France was fighting Macron’s controversial pension age increase from 62 to 64. Doesn’t sound like such a big deal for burning down France – or does it?

Most countries in Europe and elsewhere have retirement ages equal or higher. France’s unions have been fighting long and hard to limit retirement age to 62, when workers will be eligible for a state pension. Further increases to 66 and higher by 2028 and beyond, are already planned, contributing to the demonstrations.

This may also affect other countries, as average age of our society is increasing, and depleting pension funds. In the case of France, the overextended French budget has been quietly grabbing into the Pension Fund. The limitless supply of money and arms to Ukraine to kill Russians has further helped depleting French resources.

What mainstream doesn’t tell you is that the French are also protesting against NATO. A majority of French would like to leave NATO, as was the case when President De Gaulle quit NATO in 1967. In 2009 France rejoined NATO under then President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is a “scholar” of Klaus Schwab’s, WEF, “academy” for Young Global Leaders (YGL).

However, with all this background, the atrocious violence displayed for weeks already in French demos is no way justified. There are violent outside “infiltrations” into these protests which started peacefully.

Have you seen the men in black? Facemasks and all? Planting violence, by putting cars, tires, shops – and more on fire, provoking the police, justifying Macron’s orders to police, to be tough and clamp down relentlessly, mercilessly and violently on the demonstrators?

Strength of the police presence in Paris. (Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

Link this to the 2017 G20 conference in Hamburg – where the peaceful riots turned suddenly violent on 6 July, when over 160 police were injured in clashes with protestors and more than 75 people were arrested.

In Hamburg too, there was a sudden group of “men in black” sowing violence, not unlike what can be seen in Paris and other French cities. It allowed then Chancellor Merkel to mobilize the harshest behavior of German police with water cannons and batons.

The very governments introduce violence into peaceful protests, to blame the protestors and to justify police violence.

These violent infiltrations into peaceful protests are usually funded by Soros’ “Open Society Foundation”, Gates, Welcome Trust and more. All close associates of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the financial power elite behind it.

Utmost oppression of people is the name of the game.

We are in the midst of WEF’s execution of The Great Reset, alias, UN Agenda 2030.

Implementation advances at warp speed, as the lot of the population is still asleep.

The point is, they always warn us. But we don’t pay attention, because any Cult – and this is a Cult, you may call it the Death Cult, any cult, to be successful, has to announce their actions, their betrayal on humanity.

Yet, the bulk of the people is still oblivious.

When it’s all over, it will do no good to say – “we didn’t know”. This is totally unacceptable.

Scientists and common people do come out and tell the truth, by the millions, and ever more. We should muster at least the courage to listen, and admit that we have been lied to and that it is now high time to open our eyes, and take action to stop this crime on humanity.

There are NO coincidences.

Connecting the dots should also be done with the massive transport strike that hit Germany a week ago. Workers demanding pay raises amid high inflation. Union bosses called the demanded increases “a matter of survival,” while management described the strikes as “completely excessive.”

The Local, Germany’s news in English, reported late last week, Unions and German officials failed to come to an agreement in their third round of pay negotiations this week. Is this the beginning of a long-term wave of strikes?

These are the strongest, most economically and socially impacting and damaging strikes Germany has experienced in decades.

Why now?

Part of the “Reset Agenda” plans to destroy the European economy, beginning with a literal de-industrialization of Germany – the leader in the EU.

Why else, do you think the Biden Administration had the Nord Stream Pipelines blown up? – So that those Germans, who are in full accord with this crime, the German Chancellor Olav Scholz, and also the German national, Madame Ursula von der Leyen, unelected head of the European Commission (EC), could not have last minute doubts and go back on their consent of destruction.

As we know, the UNELECTED EC calls the shots in Europe, over and above the European Parliament which is nothing more than a semblance, a smoke screen – an attention catcher deviation.

Some analysts predict, if the WEF were able to pull The Reset through, it would set Europe back into the “stone age”, causing untold misery, unemployment, shortages of food and energy, hyperinflation, famine, death, massive death. – That is desirable by the WEF, Gates, Soros, Rockefellers et al eugenists. It is one of the goals of the Reset / Agenda 2030: Genocide.

If, We the People, are “we didn’t know” onlookers, we are complicit in the crime.

No coincidence – more protests, and more dots to connect.

Take Italy

Also in the month of March – protests starting in Milan, proliferate throughout Italy as government limits rights of same-sex parents. See this – Le Monde (18 March 2023).

People took to the streets in Milan and elsewhere, after the city stopped registering children of same-sex couples under new instructions from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government.

After having been indoctrinated for years by the Woke and the unpronounceable LGBTQ agenda (LGBTQ meaning: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning persons or the community), people find their rights being abridged by the conservative Meloni government.

Again, they – the majority of people worldwide – have no clue what’s really behind this LGBTQ propaganda drive. It pertains to the eugenist agenda, also largely funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation, Gates, Rockefeller, WEF. Gay people have no children.

This falls into the category of the toxic Covid-“vaxxes”, causing untold hundreds of millions of injuries and death. These vaxxes are also responsible for tremendous infertility hikes in both women and men, reaching in Germany alone 37% in 2022.

We are talking – massive, but massive population reduction. Crimes against humanity, committed before our eyes. And many of us don’t want to see it. The Meloni-Government is right in putting an end to this felony.

Connect the dots, from the protests to The Reset / Agenda 2030.

No coincidence either are the Protests in Georgia – as reported on 9 March 2023 by The Guardian.

What triggered the protests?

Thousands of people took to the streets in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, after parliament backed a draft law which critics, who called it a “Russian law”, said would limit press freedom and undercut Georgia’s efforts to become a candidate for EU membership.

The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from overseas to register as “foreign agents” or face substantial fines.

What’s so bad with this law? – The west, as usual, is applying double standards. As these lines are written, the EU is considering a similar law – see this by POLITICO (13 March 2023).

Such laws exist already in the US and Australia.

Back to Georgia – after two days of wide-scale protests, the Dream party announced it would “unconditionally withdraw the bill”. The reason for this was that protesters said it was copying a “Russian Law”. Russia passed such a law in 2012, when foreign funded NGO’s were discovered being spy agents for the countries that funded them.

In today’s anti-Russian world, nobody wants to be associated with Russia – it makes for “bad reputation”. So, the Georgia government rather sides with the corrupt west, than protecting its interest – ditching the law to please the protesters.

Anybody believing these protests were not funded by the west, by always the same suspects mentioned before – is a fool.

Protests in March

You may also wonder, why all these protests take place in March. Cults rely a lot on “symbolism”, and on “superstition”.

Does it perhaps have to do with the fact that the name March is derived from the Latin word Martius, named after Mars, the Roman god of war. Martius was the name of the first month in the original Roman calendar. March is the first one of several months named after a god. We are living in a constant war, aren’t we?

Toulouse (Occitania) on 28 March. (Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

Back to France

Part of the reason Macron is so adamant on the Pension Reform, even passed it through a very unpopular Presidential Decree, instead of Parliament, is that the French Pension fund is depleted, has been for a long time. The reform cannot risk to fail.

Other than an overextended budget, billions are being mandated from above (Biden Administration and WEF, representing Giant Finance) to be transferred either directly to the corrupt Ukraine Government, or flowing to weapon manufacturers supplying Ukraine – to kill Russians.

Everybody knows how shamelessly dishonest the Ukraine government is, but none of the European Washington / NATO puppets dare say so.

The ultimate goal is indeed for the west taking over the vast and resources rich Russian territory.

That will not happen. Has never happened in the past several hundred years.

It will even less happen with the shady European Union leadership and NATO at its helm.

Justice has her way.

But debt will accumulate in this western pyramid dollar-based monetary system. This applies to the west in general. Countries, other than France, are going to be in similar situations.

Wantonly unmanageable debt.

This is the ideal moment to introduce programmable Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and wipe out all the debt at once. See also this.

That’s the plan. Programmable means total control over humanity. CBDC can be made to expire, or partially or entirely blocked, depending on people’s behavior.

The working class, the useless eaters – (WEF’s Harari) – is carrying the brunt

as the working people are supposed to be gradually replaced by robots and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Real economy doesn’t work like this.

Until that message seeps through to the greed-drunken elite – a lot of suffering may still have to happen.

Let our thoughts and solidarity be with the people, who fight for their right, their rights to live – all over the world, not just in France – unite and bring about a gigantic change for humanity.

Once the police and military wake up and side with the people, once they realize that they are part of, We, The People, the game is over – “their” – the elite’s battle is lost.

In the meantime, we may want to think setting up parallel societies, economies, outside of the current socioeconomic system. Civilizations have come and gone before. It is said that we are the Fifth or Sixth Civilization.

Granted, it’s a challenge, but not unsurmountable, because we are all working towards a higher consciousness.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image: Bonfire on Place de l’Opéra in the evening of 20 March. (Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0)

