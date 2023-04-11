Displacement or Migration to Poland: Ukrainian Population Movements. Destabilization in Central Europe?

By Konrad Rękas

Global Research, April 11, 2023

On 24th February 2022 Poles have run to our South-Eastern border. The human, often Christian-motivated, compassion impulse pushed thousands of my compatriots to spontaneous gestures of help towards people whom they considered to be refugees from the war and immediate threats to their lives.

Leading by hearts, not minds we have remained blind not only to demography, but also to geography. We have travelled hundreds of kilometres to pick up ‘refugees’ who has just advertised themselves on the Internet as awaiting ones. Almost no one paid attention to the fact that most of the newcomers came from areas that had not been affected by warfare at any time and to this day. No one remembered that Ukraine, being a country larger than Poland within its current borders, has huge territorial reserves, allowing for free internal migrations of the population. Only a slight propaganda stimulus was enough, intensified by the very fact of war in a country directly bordering Poland and hearts opened along with borders. Repentance came over time, to a very limited extent, and of course, when it was already too late, and the Polish-Ukrainian border was crossed by 10 million 400 thousand Ukrainians within 13 months.

Population shock

Of course, a large part of the newcomers goes further to the West, to European Union countries with systems of social benefits more extensive than Polish one. Some of them just register in Poland for basic benefits, receive financial and material assistance and return to Ukraine. However, even taking this into account and adding a more or less constant number of Ukrainian guest workers before February 2022, it turns out that at least 4.8 million Ukrainians have resettled to Poland, what constitutes nearly 14% of the pre-war Polish population. For a country which has become almost ethnically homogeneous, as a result of border demographic changes after World War II (both voluntary and forced), this is a shock without precedent in our modern history. Let us repeat, in just one year, Poland received eight times more immigrants than all European countries during the memorable year 2015, hailed as the year of the great European migration crisis.

Invitation for mafia and terrorism

For Poles, assured for years that migration problems do not affect us, this is certainly a shock and a fundamental, existential change, ultimately questioning the exclusiveness of one nation to decide on matters of its own nation state. In fact, however, as a journalist and war correspondent for many years, I am easily able to point a similar example of a provoked migration wave, justified by a fundamentally false and artificially created ‘war and humanitarian threat’. Such a moment was the war in Kosovo and the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999. I perfectly remember these moral blackmails, open borders (especially of Austria, Germany, Italy) and the run, the run of Kosovo Albanians. Not an escape, but a run to a better life, because while they had been invited and encouraged, then only a fool would not take advantage. No one who remembers the following years needs to be reminded of the origins of the Kosovo mafia operating under the protection of American and British secret services, which almost monopolised drug & human trafficking channels, additionally enhanced by car theft and minor crimes. These have also been sources of funding of international terrorism, known centres of which are the training camps run by the People’s Mujahideen and organised by NATO in Albania. So, for the last thirteen months on the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova with Ukraine, we have observed the beginnings of nearly the same dealings, only on an even larger scale. Under cover of the ‘humanitarian aid’, we have allowed over a dozen million newcomers to enter the Schengen Area, practically without any control, and among them, without the slightest doubt, also thousands of gangsters, criminals, terrorists, including those who have direct contacts with Islamic State cells in the Caucasus. This is an act hostile to Europe. This is another invasion organised and managed by Anglo-Saxon occupiers.

What about those fleeing to Russia?

Anyway, listening and reading about the so-called Ukrainian migration crisis, we can see only part of the truth. What we are prevented to observe is that Russia remains one of the countries permanently accepting the largest number of immigrants from Ukraine. Nearly 2.5 million refugees from the eastern, Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine found their way to Russia in the last year alone, and this number does not include the thousands of families evacuated from the Donbas mercilessly bombed by the Kyivans. This number increased significantly as the war dragged on, and especially in effect of the last year Ukrainian counter-offensives and repressions against the local population in areas reoccupied by the Kiev junta troops. These refugees are not covered by international aid, just as ordinary Russians are forced to endure the burdens of economic warfare and sanctions that the West applies against the peoples of the Russian Federation. And yet Russia bears that cost of the imposed war without complaining or whining for clemency.

Ukrainian immigration as a cost

Poland, like other Central European countries, also has no one to complain to, but this is due to our submissive attitude towards Washington, and recently especially towards London. The demographic change in our territory is clearly planned and deliberate. It is worth to compare data from the labour market with the scale of resettlement. Only about 900,000 newcomers have been employed or started their own business activity in Poland, what equals only to about 19% Ukrainian population in Poland. Meanwhile, as a whole, this crowd is allowed to the Polish system of benefits, free health care, and pensions that the Polish state pays to Ukrainian retired ones on behalf of the Ukrainian Government, but from the Polish budget. Therefore, the typical pro-immigration propaganda about the alleged rescuing the pension systems thanks to the influx of new workforce is simply not true. On the contrary, most immigrants place themselves on the side of budget costs, and no economy can handle that, even some stronger than the Polish one, which is struggling with recession and already 18% inflation. I can assure you as a certified accountant, it is financially impossible. Reviving the economy through immigration is a lie, a practice that may serve to maintain capitalist accumulation in the short term, but in the long period it is destructive to the national economy by spoiling the domestic labour market.

21st Century Nazism

We should also consider cultural and civilisational issues. With a great sadness, recognising Ukrainians as our Slavic brothers, we can observe the effects of many years of Nazi indoctrination among the newcomers. The state cult of Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych and other Nazi collaborators and mass murderers has left a lasting mark on subsequent generations of Ukrainians.

A terrible harm has been done to these people by raising them to hate their neighbours, ethnic and religious minorities and all non-worshiping the criminals. Ukraine is an area where de-Nazification is absolutely necessary, and while it is regrettable that it is currently taking place in the form of a fratricidal war, this should not blind us to the openly neo-Nazi character of the current Ukrainian state and its Government.

When we talk about the crimes of the Ukrainian Nazis, we do not mean only the Volhynian Massacre, when during the summer months of 1943 the Banderites murdered almost 200,000 of their Polish, Jewish, Czech and Armenian neighbours.

Unfortunately we can point many more Nazi genocide crimes, including

burning of the innocents in the Odessa House of Unions, 2nd May 2014;

the attack of Ukrainian troops on defenceless demonstrators demanding language rights in Donetsk, 26th May 2014;

the muss murders perpetrated by the Azov and other Ukrainian Nazi special battalions in the Donbas, 2014-2022, and finally,

the executions of prisoners and civilians carried out by the Kiev junta troops during the current war.

There are Nazi criminals, and their recruitment camps are masses of Ukrainian immigrants to Europe. No one from the outside controls what content Ukrainian youth is indoctrinated with, just like in Poland, where all mentions of the Ukrainian Nazis’ crimes were removed from school curricula ‘because we shouldn’t annoy guests’.

So, 78 years after the end of World War II, we have a Nazi state in the middle of Europe and we ourselves pay for the upbringing and training of its militarised reserves, while the governments of our countries persecute own citizens for even the slightest sign of patriotism, self-defence or a sense of national dignity.

Invasion against Europe

As the Europeans, as patriots of our countries and nations, we face an existential threat. The Ukrainian mass migration to the European Union have to be seen as a destabilising factor for our economies at least on a macro-regional scale, as well as a disorganisation of the ethnic order in our countries. The conclusion is striking in its simplicity and obviousness: we are to confront with an enemy wrongly considered defeated: Nazism. And it is Nazism additionally accumulated through its alliance with Anglo-Saxon imperialism and the interests of international financière. The question is: can we defend ourselves against this threat?

*

Konrad Rękas is a renowned geopolitical analyst and a regular contributor to Global Research.

