The US-NATO War of Aggression against Yugoslavia (link)

Fight Day So, fight day is coming soon. Who wants to fight? Does everyone who wants to fight Have someone to fight with? There is a sign up sheet in the hall. North Korea will fight with South Korea (and the United States), China could fight with Taiwan (and the United States). Pakistan could fight with India … Gary Lindorff

After 4 Years in Isolation, Action Causes Light to Pierce Through for Assange as Australia Says: 'Enough!' By Dave Lindorff and Ron Ridenour (published in Counterpunch) On April 4, in what could be a major positive development in the 11-year entrapment and four-year solitary confinement by Britain of Wikileaks founder and publisher Julian Assange, he was visited for the first time in the hell-hole of Belmarsh Prison by the Australian Labour Party-led government's Dave LIndorff

Lucretia And The Law Of Lawlessness When Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Lucretia Clemons released an inmate from prison in May 2021, she clearly saw how prosecutors illegally withholding evidence of innocence caused that Philadelphia man to languish in prison for nearly 30-years on a wrongful murder conviction. As Clemons released Eric Riddick from prison on May 28, 2021, she declared … Linn Washington

Covering (Up) Antiwar Protest in US Media In the early morning of March 20, 2003, US Navy bombers on aircraft carriers and Tomahawk missile-launching vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean, along with Air Force B-52s in Britain and B-2s in Diego Garcia, struck Baghdad and other parts of Iraq in a "Shock and Awe" blitzkrieg to oust Iraqi dictator … Dave LIndorff