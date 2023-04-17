Selected Articles: Beware the Agents of Chaos

By Global Research News

Global Research, April 17, 2023

Beware the Agents of Chaos

By Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null, April 15, 2023

Not a day passes without Americans witnessing another debacle in the nation’s domestic and foreign policies that further grind down the last remaining threads of a sustainable, coherent and functioning nation. Instead of actual progress, we hear competing incantations of nonsense to “make America great again” and to “build back better.”

Black Radical News in 2023: Mumia’s Fate, African Colonialism, and the Zone of Peace in the Americas.

By Michael Welch, Abayomi Azikiwe, and Johanna Fernandez, April 14, 2023

Throughout history, many of the exciting developments in exploration, discovery and the joy of establishing a new colony is accompanied, like a counterpoint with the tremendous misery of the people on the ground who made it work or who had to be eliminated in order for the project at hand to proceed.

Gateway to Nowhere. The One World Order Privatization of Amazonia. Greed for Power and Money

By Peter Koenig, April 15, 2023

We may call the whole vast enormous area of Amazonia PARADISE. It is the fountain of life, with endless biodiversity, forests, intermeshed jungle, wilderness, an uncountable richness of fauna, flora, medicinal plants – and not to forget, an almost limitless abundance of water, together with oxygen, also generated by Amazonia, thanks to the natural carbon – CO2 – the world emits, mostly the Oceans — the essence of life.

“Humanity Must Adopt the Results of Psychological Research in Order to Create a Life Worthy of Human Beings.”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 15, 2023

The citizens in our countries are not satisfied with the present world situation: The West’s never-ending war against Russia, which could develop into a nuclear war between the two superpowers on European soil, and the many other wars: murder and manslaughter again and again. Add to this the increasing impoverishment of low-income groups and concerns about the future. See Paul C. Roberts, “Does America Have a Future?

Canadian Hero, Former Ontario MPP and Whistleblower Randy Hillier

By Dr. Mark Trozzi, April 17, 2023

Like rare honest scientist, nurses, and doctors; Randy Hillier is a rare and special leader among us. He was serving as a member of our provincial parliament in Ontario when covid was launched. While many meat puppets in governments lined their pockets with fiat currency, and served global predators and their covid agenda against the people; Randy asked important questions, spoke truth to power, and stood with us and our truckers in Ottawa.

The Pentagon Leaks Charade

By Pepe Escobar, April 17, 2023

Tweaked or not, the “secret” Pentagon comparative war dead ratio between Russians and Ukrainians still does not make sense. The numbers appear to reflect Bakhmut/Artemovsk casualties, where Russian casualty ratios were highest. Yet reliable on the ground Russian military correspondents assure the ratio is really 10 to 1, with the Russians employing the snail technique combined with a formidable artillery mincing machine.

Substack: Dead Man Walking

By Kurt Nimmo, April 17, 2023

Substack’s days are numbered. The email newsletter platform is increasingly under attack, most recently by the ADL. The organization wrote on April 3 that Substack “continues to attract extremists and conspiracy theorists who routinely use the site to profit from spreading antisemitism, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.”

The Israeli Attack on South Lebanon and Al Aqsa Crisis

By Steven Sahiounie, April 17, 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel with rockets coming from South Lebanon on April 6. The resistance was responding to the repeated attacks on Palestinians praying inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan.

From Europe to the Indo-Pacific, Italy at Arms. Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci, April 17, 2023

The multinational military exercise Defender 23, directed by the US Army Europe, begins on April 22nd. The exercise will take place for two months in 10 European countries. 9,000 US soldiers and 17,000 others from 26 US allied countries, with Italy in the foreground, will participate.

The IMF Has Just Unveiled a New Global Currency Known as the “Universal Monetary Unit” That Is Supposed to Revolutionize the World Economy

By Michael Snyder, April 17, 2023

A new global currency just launched, but 99 percent of the global population has no idea what just happened. The “Universal Monetary Unit”, also known as “Unicoin”, is an “international central bank digital currency” that has been designed to work in conjunction with all existing national currencies.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-beware-agents-chaos/5816125