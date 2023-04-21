Scientists Still Warning of the “Next Pandemic”

By Mac Slavo

Global Research, April 21, 2023

SHTFplan.com 19 April 2023

We’ve been hearing since COVID-19 became a fear-mongering propaganda tool that the next pandemic is coming. The ongoing rhetoric hasn’t stopped, and the “experts” are reissuing the same warning once again and claiming we aren’t prepared for what’s coming.

Sir John Bell, a leading immunologist and a member of the United Kingdom’s COVID vaccine taskforce during the pandemic, said it was too easy to dismiss COVID-19 as a “once in a generation crisis”. That’s probably because people didn’t really see that there was anything at all out of the ordinary.

Writing for The Independent, Bell warned that it is “a question of when, not if, another pandemic strikes”, adding that the nation needs to adopt an “always on” approach that includes building a more resilient healthcare system, carrying out better surveillance, and identifying future threats. “Despite everything we have learned, we are not ready for the next pandemic,” he wrote. “The next pandemic could be even more devastating than the last. We must be in a constant state of readiness for the next big health crisis – if we do not act now, we will not be forgiven.”

He referred to modeling that suggests there is a 38 percent chance that another pandemic will happen within our lifetime, which would have “the potential to cause even greater destruction”.

Professor Teresa Lambe, one of the principal investigators leading the Oxford-AstraZeneca program, said the UK had failed to take on board many “hard-learned lessons” from Covid. She warned that the public will be “sitting ducks” in a new pandemic if there are no further efforts by the government to invest in preparation. –The Independent

The “scientists” and “experts” admit that the reason there will be another plandemic is because the control mechanisms put in place to govern the slave class have dwindled as the public stops fearing getting a cold.

Lambe claimed that the government’s decision to “disband” the tracking systems imposed on the slaves, including its “gold standard” COVID survey, the last remaining system used to monitor infections, was a sign that the country would not be fully prepared for another pandemic.

They desperately need to be able to panic the masses into fear-based control and get them to willingly accept the chains of their own oppression.

The original source of this article is SHTFplan.com

