Is Biden Taking the World Closer to Nuclear Armageddon?

By Don Hank

Global Research, April 24, 2023

Don’s Substack 23 April 2023

James Corbett, in his Corbett Report, ran a rather thorough review of the history of Israel’s nukes and how the US helped cover up their existence while all the while backing Netanyahu’s lies about a supposed Iranian nuke development program.

From this tell-all report it is clear that Iran is not a threat. Israel is the real threat.

A lot of people believe Biden is taking the world closer to nuclear Armageddon than it’s ever been before, and they are right. With his war in Ukraine, which started on the Maidan in 2014, he is dancing the danse macabre with a nuclear power. And he couldn’t care less.

But who supports this threat from Israel? The same Uniparty that supports the threat of nuclear war in Eastern Europe, namely, the US regime.

Countdown to the New Iranian Nuclear Deal

So will Trump drag us back from the brink and make the world a safer place?

Unfortunately, it was Trump who pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, without any plausible reason except the desire to dazzle his terminally gullible fanboys and pick up a few more votes. And Trump couldn’t care less if the Middle East explodes, literally.

The IAEA repeatedly assured that Iran had no plans to build a bomb. The US officially agreed.

Yet Israel kept haranguing that Iran was building a bomb.

And all the while, Israel had hundreds of undeclared nukes!

Trump knew that when he pulled out of the Iran deal that Israel was the real threat, with its estimated hundreds of nukes and that pulling out made the Middle East and the world a powder keg – or might we say, plutonium keg?

But Trump knew much of the US grassroots were brain-dead enough to fall for his tall tales, the taller the better.

The US, on both sides of the aisle, is involved in this nuclear threat up to its eyeballs and if a nuke ever explodes in the Middle East, don’t ask how it happened. Look no further than the Shining City on a Hill aka the Indispensable Nation aka the Exceptional Nation aka the Uniparty.

Neither of the political parties in this lovely citadel will save you.

In a bitter irony, there may be one thing that saves the world from a nuclear Armageddon in the Middle East and that is the vast stockpile of Iran’s precision long-range missiles.

Because with these non-nuclear armed missiles –which constitute a “deterrence”– should Israel ever decide to unleash attacks on Iran, that country has the potential of taking out every single US base in the Middle East (along with Tel Aviv and Haifa, as outlined by Iranian Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari).

Remember: Trump had no answer to the retaliatory strike launched as payback for the cowardly murder of General Qassem Soleimani and his cohorts in Baghdad. A murder that was justified with a lie.

Washington knows that, likewise, it has no adequate face-saving answer to the annihilation of the US illegal presence in Iran’s backyard.

Tel Aviv also knows this and that is why it has so far not risked an attack on Iran.

But the US and Israel are pathocracies, and anything can happen.

Featured image is from American Free Press

The original source of this article is Don’s Substack

Copyright © Don Hank, Don’s Substack, 2023

