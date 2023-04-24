Old CIA Ways – Arms and Drugs. “The Re-Export of U.S. Weapons”

By Karsten Riise

Global Research, April 24, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

CIA finances black operations with arms and drug business.

It has always been like that. In Cambodia, the export of opium exploded when the US military entered the country. The CIA was behind the opium export to finance local warlords in Cambodia. When the US military left Cambodia, the drug industry subsided. The same happened in Afghanistan. When the US military entered Afghanistan, opium exports boomed to finance US supported warlords. The US did the same, secretly sold weapons to Iran, and used drugs to fund murder squads in the dirty American war against Nicaragua. These things have been overwhelmingly documented.

The Bottomless Pit of War Spending

Drugs and arms in the black market are the standard way for the CIA to raise huge amounts of money without asking Congress – with no oversight.

It is therefore unsurprising, when Seymour Hersh reveals, that weapons to Ukraine are secretly reexported by Ukraine. See this.

But we have to look beyond the phenomenon of secret Ukrainian exports of US supplied weapons. This is not just, as Hersh implies, about a few Ukrainian colonels doing their own corrupt business. It’s controlled from the very top, from CIA’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia and the US national security council.

So, we have to approach the Ukrainian reexport of US arms from a different angle:

We must ask ourselves, what operations, what units, are being funded by the USA through Ukraine’s reexport of US arms?

Learning from CIA’s history, we can make a very safe assumption. The Ukrainian reexport of US weapons is used for two purposes: (1) Arm and hire Paramilitary Nazi groups inside Ukraine, to control Ukrainians by terror. (2) Fund Ukrainian terror operations abroad, like the murder of Darya Dugina in Moscow and the recent terror bombing killing Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 42 people, incl. 6 in critical condition, in St. Petersburg.

The US is not just closing its eyes to this – it is behind it.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Karsten Riise is a Master of Science (Econ) from Copenhagen Business School and has a university degree in Spanish Culture and Languages from Copenhagen University. He is the former Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mercedes-Benz in Denmark and Sweden.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from MR Online

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Karsten Riise, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/old-cia-ways-arms-drugs/5816868