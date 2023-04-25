The Reality Of War In Ukraine

Watch – Warning





‘I Cry Quietly’: A Soldier Describes the Toll of Russia’s War

For Valentyn, a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region, the war’s death toll is more than a statistic. He is tasked with moving wounded troops — and dead bodies — away from the front lines, often under Russian fire.

Ukrainians Under Fire Refuse to Leave

Huddled in basements just over a mile away from the front lines of Avdiivka, over 1,800 residents are refusing to be rescued from one of the most active battlegrounds in eastern Ukraine.

