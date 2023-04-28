Tucker Carlson: “The United States looks very much like a one-party state”

Watch

April 27, 2023

“You notice when you take a little time off how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we have them. Trust me as someone who’s participated,”

“Both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. The United States looks very much like a one-party state,”

“Yet at the same time — and this is the amazing thing — the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.

“What was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?

“It’s been a long time.”

