Was This What Got Tucker Carlson Fired?

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Global Research, May 07, 2023

Mercola 6 May 2023

April 24, 2023, Fox News abruptly fired Tucker Carlson, host of the highest-rated show on the network, and one of the highest-rated shows on all of basic cable.1 In the days since, rumors of what caused the network to give Carlson the boot, seemingly out of the blue, have spanned a wide range.

Some believe it was because Carlson called out the sins of Big Pharma.2 Other’s think it had to do with his exposé on the World Economic Forum’s push to get people to eat bugs,3 or his incessant criticism of the United States’ proxy war in Ukraine.4 Carlson also angered the FBI when he asserted that Ray Epps, who took part in the January 6 “insurrection” was an FBI informant.5

Some think it’s because his head of booking, Abby Grossberg, is suing the network, alleging Carlson created a hostile work environment.6 Others believe it’s because he gave a speech talking about spirituality and prayer, and suggesting we’re in a battle of good and evil.7

Early last month BlackRock increased their shares of Fox Corporation from 12.4% to 15.41%. They only partially own Fox Corporation, but are the second largest shareholder after the Murdoch family, which still owns 19% of the company.8,9

However, Vanguard has 11.42% of Fox Corporation.10 Since Vanguard owns BlackRock, it has 26.8% of the shares and has a controlling interest in the company and clearly has the ability to make something like this happen.

Other potential reasons levied include Carlson’s penchant for “birthing negative news cycles about the network that tarnish the brand” and the fact that mainstream advertisers have been steering clear of his show,11 or his repeated use of the c-word in texts to describe women he didn’t care for, including a Fox network executive.12,13

Then there are accusations that Carlson simply got too big for his own britches and thought he was untouchable.14 Officially, no explanation for the termination has been given, and Carlson himself has not spoken out either.

Possibly, several — or all — of these factors played a role. Overall, Carlson had become increasingly outspoken about issues that the globalist cabal would rather media keep quiet about.

Carlson Calls Out Corruption and Censorship

For example, in the April 20, 2023, segment above, Carlson called out the malfeasance of Big Pharma and the blatant corruption of the media, and criticized both the censorship of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and America’s role in the Ukraine war, all at the same time. That alone may have been enough for Fox News to send him packing.

As sarcastically noted by attorney Jeff Childers, who comments on world news in his daily Coffee & COVID blog:15

“… mere days preceding [his] termination … Tucker took it to pharma over the vaccines in his strongest tirade yet, calling them dangerous and ineffective, and accused the other networks of shilling for the deadly snake oil.

I note without further comment that, days after James O’Keefe ran his own Pfizer exposé, Project Veritas ritualistically slaughtered its golden goose JUST LIKE Fox News has now done to its prime time lineup. The similarities are remarkable.”

Carlson suggested viewers should ask themselves, “Is any news organization you know of so corrupt that it’s willing to hurt you on behalf of its biggest advertisers?” Such a news organization should probably not be trusted.

He then went on to state that while Fox News never endorsed or pushed for unconstitutional COVID jab mandates, the other channels did. They took hundreds of millions of dollars from Big Pharma and then “shilled their sketchy products on the air.” What’s worse, they “maligned anyone who was skeptical of those products.”

“At the very least, this was a moral crime,” Carlson said. He also pointed out that the liars are now too numerous to count, while the truth tellers are few and far in between. One of the truth tellers is Kennedy, who announced his bid for president April 25, 2023.16

“Kennedy knew early that the COVID vaccines were ineffective and potentially dangerous,”Carlson said, “and he said so in public to the extent he was allowed. Science has since proven Kennedy right — unequivocally right. But Kennedy was not rewarded for this. He was vilified. He was censored.

Tucker Carlson: The most Popular News Anchor in American History

Because he dared to criticize their advertisers, the news media called Bobby Kennedy a ‘Nazi,’ and then they attacked his family … But he was not intimidated, and we’re glad he wasn’t. This is one of those moments when it’s nice to have a truth teller around. It’s helpful. Because suddenly, the stakes are very high.”

Carlson goes on to review how mainstream media denied allegations of secret U.S. biolabs in Ukraine, calling it a “dangerous conspiracy theory” and “Russian disinformation.” Then, the truth finally came out.

In a Senate hearing, undersecretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland confirmed the presence of U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine, and admitted they contained weaponized biological agents the state department feared might end up in Russian hands.

US Nuclear Technology in Ukraine — What Does That Mean?

Now, we’ve come to find that the situation is even worse than initially suspected. Not only did the U.S. leave hazardous biological agents in Ukraine to be seized by Russia, we have “sensitive American nuclear technology” in Ukraine as well, and while we don’t know the precise nature of this technology, Carlson suggested it might refer to nuclear weapons.

“This is all so crazy, and so reckless, it’s hard to believe it’s happening,” Carlson said. “Here you have a Democratic president gone completely off the rails — completely — with potentially existential consequences, [pursuing] a war that could only hurt the United States. A war with no upside.”

Carlson on the Vilification of Kennedy Jr.

Carlson went on to draw parallels between present-day and Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 campaign for President against incumbent Lyndon B. Johnson. Then, as now, Kennedy vowed to put an end to a senseless war that didn’t benefit the U.S.

At a recent rally in Boston announcing his candidacy for presidency, Kennedy Jr. stated the actions taken so far by the U.S. seems to indicate that we’re trying to prolong and deepen the conflict in Ukraine rather than improving the situation. “If those are our objectives — to have regime change and exhaust the Russians — that is completely antithetical to a humanitarian mission,” he said.

Kennedy Jr. is now painted as “the face of extremism,” Carlson notes, “but that’s not extremism. It’s rational … and well-deliberated.” Kennedy Jr. is also critical of the Biden administration’s foreign policies in other areas. In an April 3, 2023, Twitter post, Kennedy Jr. stated:

“The collapse of U.S. influence over Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s new alliances with China and Iran are painful emblems of the abject failure of the Neocon strategy of maintaining U.S. global hegemony with aggressive projections of military power.

China has displaced the American Empire by deftly projecting, instead, economic power. Over the past decade, our country has spent trillions bombing roads, ports, bridges and airports. China spent the equivalent building the same across the developing world. The Ukraine war is the final collapse of the Neocon’s short-lived ‘American Century.’”

“Socialism for the Rich”

Carlson’s April 20 show, the penultimate show before he was fired, continues with an interview with Kennedy Jr. in the video clip above. Kennedy stressed that what he’s really against is the “corrupt merger of state and corporate power, which is turning our country into a kleptocracy, into a cushy system of socialism for the rich … and brutal, merciless capitalism for the poor.”

For clarity, a kleptocracy is a form of government in which corrupt leaders use their political power to steal the wealth of the people, typically by embezzling or misappropriating government funds.

This corrupt corporate-state merger is what’s keeping us in a continuous state of war, Kennedy said. At the same time, the U.S. population is made to suffer unnecessarily. March 1, 2023, food stamp benefits for some 30 million low-income Americans were cut by one-third. Many seniors saw their monthly benefit cut by 90%.

Meanwhile, food prices have risen by more than 10% compared to 2022.17 According to Kennedy, the prices for staples like chicken, milk and other dairy products have risen by 76% over the past two years. April 1, 2023, 15 million Americans also lost their Medicaid coverage.18We’re cutting people’s food stamps and bailing out banks in the same month. It doesn’t make any sense. We need to get rid of this corporate control over our government. ~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

So, to summarize, government spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, i.e., food stamps) this fiscal year is being cut by more than $15 billion. Meanwhile, military spending for this fiscal year is being increased by $120 billion,19 and we’ve already sent $113 billion — for which we have no receipts — to Ukraine.

“We’re cutting welfare and food stamps by 90%, we’re bailing out the bankers, and paying for a war we can’t afford,” Kennedy said. “The way we do this is by printing money. We’ve printed 10 centuries of money in the last 14 years. That causes inflation, which raises food costs. It’s a tax on the poor …

We’re cutting people’s food stamps and bailing out banks in the same month. It doesn’t make any sense. We need to get rid of this corporate control over our government. Our democracy is devolving into a kind of corporate plutocracy [a society ruled or controlled by people of great wealth].”

DNC Will Not Allow Biden to Debate Kennedy

As noted by Carlson, whether you agree with Kennedy’s position or not, are these not issues that deserve a public hearing as we enter a presidential election year?

Kennedy had hoped to but will not get the chance to take the stage and debate these issues with Biden or any other Democrat candidates. As reported by Newsweek,20 the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced it will “support Biden’s reelection” and “has no plans to sponsor primary debates.”

Commentator Matt Wallace commented on the DNC’s decision in a tweet, saying “If Democrat leaders move ahead with their plan to cancel the primary debates in 2024, it will mark the end of Democracy in America!”21 Similarly, former Ohio state senator and co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign tweeted:22

“The DNC refusing to hold a single primary debate is undemocratic and robs the voters of choice. No one who feels confident in their record and/or ideas would hesitate to stand on them. The DNC should hold debates. This is supposed to be a democratic process.”

It’s Risky Being a Truth Teller in an Age of Deception

As for Carlson, his firing is emblematic of the risks truth tellers face in this age of deception. Powerful entities with seemingly endless resources and connections are pulling strings daily, and not even having a top-rated news show can guarantee you’ll stay on-air. It’ll be very interesting to see where Carlson goes next, and whether Fox News will suffer any further repercussions for letting him go. To quote Childers again:23

“… don’t count Tucker out. Consider his universe of options, now that he’s been unshackled from his Fox contracts … What would it look like if Tucker and O’Keefe paired up? … Or joined the growing Daily Wire team?

Or if he did something completely new, like pal’d up with Elon Musk to anchor a Twitter-based news network? … When God closes the door, he opens a window. Tucker’s opportunities are limitless. We will watch his future career with great interest.”

