Australia PM Says No Point in US’s Continued Pursuit of Assange

The WikiLeaks founder has been in a UK jail for years as he fights extradition to the US on charges including espionage.

By Al-Jazeera

Global Research, May 08, 2023

Al Jazeera 5 May 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed frustration at the United States’s continuing efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange who has been in a high-security United Kingdom prison for the past four years as he fights the case.

Video: Austrian MPs Leave the Chamber While Zelensky Delivers His Speech

Albanese, who is in the UK for King Charles III’s coronation, said he was frustrated there had not yet been a diplomatic resolution to the issue and concerned about the mental health of the now 51-year-old.

“There is nothing to be served by his ongoing incarceration,” Albanese told the ABC in an interview on Friday.

Albanese said Assange’s case had to be examined in terms of whether the time he had “effectively served” was more than a “reasonable” sentence if the allegations against him were proved.

“I just say that enough is enough,” Albanese said.

Click here to read the full article on Al Jazeera.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Julian Assange court sketch, October 21, 2019, supplied by Julia Quenzler.

The original source of this article is Al Jazeera

Copyright © Al-Jazeera, Al Jazeera, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/australia-pm-says-no-point-us-continued-pursuit-assange/5818634