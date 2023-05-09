Arkansas Army National Guard Takes Over Multinational Training for Ukraine

By Rojoef Manuel

Global Research, May 09, 2023

The Defense Post 5 May 2023

***

The Arkansas Army National Guard 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Task Force Bowie) has assumed command of a training group upskilling Ukrainian warfighters to defend against Russia’s invasion.

The Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine is a rotational mobilization effort under the authority of the US European Command, US Army Europe and Africa, and the 7th Army Training Command.

Their duties include preparing the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combined arms, joint maneuvers, and other capabilities issued through the US Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Ukrainian Military Training in Germany

The training is being held at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, in partnership with other US defense units, allied militaries, and partner nations.

Ukraine Updates: US Trains Ukrainian Forces in Germany

Task Force Bowie received the command from New York Army National Guard Task Force Orion, which has been in a leadership role since July 2022.

Task Force Orion trained Ukrainian soldiers in over 15 different systems and equipment over nine months.

The task force oversaw eight Ukrainian Armed Forces tactical groups for combined arms and joint maneuvers training.

Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine. Photo: Spc. Christian Carrillo/US National Guard

“The proof and the results are in the bravery and the actions of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are accomplishing them on the battlefield,” Task Force Orion Commander Col. William Murphy said.

With Orion’s aid, the number of Ukrainian warfighters upskilled in Germany increased to more than 9,600.

“We are excited…to increase the [Armed Forces of Ukraine’s] lethality and capability,” Task Force Bowie Commander Col. Olen Bridges stated.

“We’re eager to continue the legacy of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission. We know that there is a lot to do, and we’re here to do it.”

*

Featured image: UK instructors train Ukrainian marines as part of Operation Orbital in Odessa, Ukraine in January 2019.

The original source of this article is The Defense Post

Copyright © Rojoef Manuel, The Defense Post, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/arkansas-army-national-guard-takes-over-multinational-training-ukraine/5818792