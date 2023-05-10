Limits to Growth, Climate Change, Digitization of Everything and Worldwide Censorship — All Leading to WEF and the Behemoth Cult Commanding It

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, May 10, 2023

***

“Limits to Growth”, written in 1972 by various authors of the Club of Rome, has been advocating mass genocide already for over 50 years ago. The Club of Rome was created in 1968 by David Rockefeller (1915 – 2017). He was a notorious eugenist. The Rockefeller and Gates families – the latter also eugenists – are related.

Since 2008, the Club of Rome is quietly settled in “tranquil” Winterthur, Switzerland, which coincidentally accommodates many of the world’s most infamous white collar delinquent institutions, such as the World Health Organization (WHO); GAVI the Vaccination Association and close ally of WHO, also called the pharma-industry’s “cash cow”; the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), seated in Basle, close to the border with Germany, from where it was routing US Federal Reserve money during WWII to Germany’s Reichsbank to finance Hitler’s war against Russia. Today, the BIS goes as the Rothschild-controlled Central Bank of all central banks; and the dark below the surface Swiss Banking Conglomerate – and more.

Just a coincidence?

As a reminder to readers, WHO which registers as a specialized UN Agency, is not really a UN Agency. It was established at the behest of the Rockefellers in 1948, with the same purpose of most everything else the Rockefellers have undertaken, to control the world population – and their “health”.

Today WHO is funded by more than 80% by private sources, mostly the pharma industry, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other private interests. The balance comes from member countries. Such an organization is not working for the interest of the people but of its financiers.

WHO is a major player in the implementation of the WEF’s Great Reset and the UN Agenda 2030 which is fully integrated in the Great Reset. Mr. Antonio Guterres, Director General of the UN, is also a Club of Rome member. He is also on the bandwagon of massive population reduction – and he is a close ally of WEF’s CEO, Klaus Schwab.

All of these agencies of questionable ethics, comfortably sheltered in Switzerland, have tax-free status, either as NGOs or so-called international or UN organizations, and most if not all are protected by full immunity against legal proceedings. All of them are linked in one way or another to the WEF.

Just a coincidence?

As of this day, “Limits of Growth” is the blueprint for one of the WEF’s key objectives: Massive population reduction.

*

The Reset / Agenda 2030 are attacking the globe octopus-like on many fronts simultaneously – all thoroughly planned and adjusted with fallback positions, ready with last-minute alternatives, so as not to lose track of the final objectives – full spectrum dominance over the world, by a small elite, and its “rule-based” One World Hegemony.

The growing atrocities increasingly visible around the globe, such as unwarranted censorship without a legal basis, totally contradicting the US First Amendment, “Freedom of Speech”; the imposed “climate change” agenda which nobody dares to contradict for fear of being “sanctioned”, because a new “God-given” Green Agenda has been devised to protect the globe and humanity from overheating. Absurdities have no limits.

Today, We’re Living in Orwell’s 1984

Another Reset / Agenda 2030 program item is “digitization of everything” – literally. This includes a new form of money, Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, a programmable form of money, that can be made to expire, blocked, or be given limited access by the owner, depending on the individual’s behavior. Total control, a precursor to tyranny.

Even human brains of the survivors are to be chipped to transform humans to transhumans or cyborgs – robots of sorts, that will be electronically enslaved – and can also be electronically “extinguished”, if for some reason their behavior should escape the elite’s control.

Finally, to round it all off, full censorship, of written and spoken expression, as well as thought control. The “Woke” concept driven to its extreme. Ireland is attempting to introduce legislation which would forbid reading and circulating non-mainstream information, under the pretext that all non-mainstream is “misinformation” – and must be barred. People who do not obey, risk prison. See video below.

Amazingly, already more than 60 years ago President John F. Kennedy had warned humanity of the coming censorship and absolute control. In April 1961, JFK talked to the American Newspaper Publishers Association about the dangers the globalists pose to us all. Specifically, he said:

“It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics, a change in missions–by the government, by the people, by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper. For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day.

“It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.

“Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed. It conducts the Cold War, in short, with a wartime discipline no democracy would ever hope or wish to match.”

See this.

JFK was assassinated on November 22nd, 1963, when passing in a motorcade through downtown Dallas, Texas.

His visionary clear-sight and his many actions or plans in favor of the American people and the globe’s population at large, were against the interests of the established elite, and made him a target for the CIA’s cold-blooded murder.

*

Today, there are indications that several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the U.S. (See Rex 84: FEMA’s Blueprint for Martial Law in America, are contemplating concentration camps, to be ready for all those misbehaving citizens that must be put away – as a warning for others, but also as punishment for non-obedience; possibly a final punishment, in line with the eugenist agenda.

The existence of FEMA’s Rex 84 was first revealed during the Iran-Contra Hearings in 1987, and subsequently reported by the Miami Herald on July 5, 1987

” These camps are to be operated by FEMA should martial law need to be implemented in the United States and all it would take is a presidential signature on a proclamation and the attorney general’s signature on a warrant to which a list of names is attached.”

This all sounds scary. It was designed to project fear onto the population. A population under fear has little or no resistance – physical and health-wise – and can be easily manipulated.

They, the fatal cabal, will not succeed. A “cult” is a parasite, living off people’s physical and mental properties. They will do so, as long as we allow it.

There is a dawning of awakening. The cult knows it, and in a last-ditch effort attempting to safe their One World Order (OWO) hegemony, they speed up the Reset / Agenda 2030 process, aiming at destroying and dominating as much as possible in the limited time, before the Light takes over.

They will not succeed. However, the longer it takes us, We, the People, to peacefully but forcefully organize against our governments and the Big Money Financial Elite controlling them through WHO and the WEF, the more devastating their impact, in terms of tyranny and genocide.

Be it the Irish ultra-censoring legislation, the US-EU-NATO-German consensus to destroy Europe’s economic lifeline, the Russia-Germany Nord Stream pipelines; as well as a continued genocidal and sterilizing mRNA vaxx-drive – all is destined to hurt, torment, scare and reduce the world’s population.

This is not to inspire fear. But humanity’s condition is serious, and no time is to be wasted.

For an organized, peaceful beginning – NO more mainstream news. Create our own, unalterable social platforms to communicate and inform.

And stay away from 5G, son to come 6G. These ultra-shortwaves are used for full digitization of everything, including to control and manipulate our brains.

We must be ready to start afresh – new civilization – based on ethics and love, driving towards a multi-polar world, with an international legal system serving the people, not the elite cult.

What is most important, and perhaps the biggest challenge – do not hate. No matter how much tyranny – no hatred towards our perpetrators, no matter their limitless hate-provoking atrocities.

Hate is what the cabal wants. It lowers our vibration to their low frequency of darkness, where light does not penetrate.

Love is what brings Light and Peace – and We, the People shall prevail in a new society, dynamically distancing ourselves from the horrors and tyranny of the cult state cabal.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

