Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction

By Mahboob A. Khawaja

Global Research, May 11, 2023

Truth has its own Language

The suspicious, paranoid and much hated illegitimate Sharifs, Bhuttos and the Generals are unleashing blind terror against the masses of Pakistan. The unprecedented abduction of Imran Khan, the former PM by the paratroopers from the High Court in Islamabad signals tragic tensions of missing logic and failed systems of political governance and accountability.

Since April 2022, Pakistan has been managed by the Generals whereas civilian Shabaz Sharif –previously indicted for money laundering is just a show piece of follies of shadows. The abduction of Imran Khan from a court of law without any legal justification explains the unimaginative action of egoistic power behind corrupt maniac minds. The Generals funded by foreign Masters are set to make Pakistan a satellite state to be used for all self-destructive purposes as has been the case since Afghanistan was invaded by the US in 2001.

The arrest of Khan will cause serious challenges from the masses and the Generals overwhelmed by their own obsessions of power could stab the body of Pakistan with another Martial Law (NO Law- Law of Jungle) as if Pakistanis were so dehumanized and uncivilized and could move the country closer to self- annihilation.

Pakistan is fast becoming a country governed by foreign dictates and its hired political leaders are well paid and the Generals well fed.

Khan is said to be arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that a year earlier had Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and Shabaz Sharif and others (currently in the governance) appearing for murders and money laundering cases. Their legal cases were heard in a systematic manner and were granted bail and none were abducted or our common sense insulted.

The Generals have not learned any lessons from the formative history of how they betrayed the nation in 1971 and surrendered to India at Dhaka. They lack the imagination and facts of time and history and are set to repeat the history unless some miracles happen to safeguard the freedom and security of the nation. America and India have strategic alliance, and its focal point is set on enlarging the scope of internal political disruption and moving — in to take control of the Pakistani nuclear arsenals – the end of Pakistan story. Is this what the Generals are collaborating with Shabaz Sharif and the US?

Pakistan, Planned Political Chaos: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future

The Generals and Sharif have no Political legitimacy and Credibility

Pakistan is said to be an Islamic Republic but its political rulers have no apparent relationship to Islam or the legitimate support of the people of Pakistan. They are part of the problem, not the solution. The stern warning from God is self-explanatory:

Do no mischief on the Earth after it hath been set in order, but call on God with fear and longing in hearts,

For the Mercy of God is always near to those who do good. (Chapter 7: 56: The Qur’an).

By forcibly abducting Imran Khan from his the Islamabad high court , the judiciary if it has any sense of legal. moral professionalism and accountability, must call into question the arbitrary actions of the political regime and hold them accountable. Unless this paradox of madness is reversed, We, the People of Pakistan could end-up losing our basic rights of peaceful political activism against the system of anarchy, loss of national freedom and a sustainable future.

It is fast becoming clear that the abduction of Imran Khan was aimed at either killing him or excluding his Pakistan Teherk-E-Insaf (PTI) from the upcoming national elections. They fear if Imran Khan is re-elected and his accusations and past experience could help to identify the in-house evil mongers and hold them accountable. Analyzing the videos of his arrest at the Islamabad high court premise, it was a well-planned act of abduction and political desperation to dehumanize Khan and his supporters. While political cynicism is endemic, Pakistani masses view Imran Khan with great deal of optimism and integrity and hope for a new beginning, free of political corruption paving opportunities for sustainable change. We, the People of Pakistan ask the President and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan is alive and treated fairly and that he should be immediately set free to resume his political movement for change. This author has shared specific remedial plan for the current problems: please view “Pakistan in Search of Freedom and Security”, Uncommon Thought Journal and Global Research: 10/20/22, and “Pakistan, Planned Political Chaos: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future”, Global Research: 11/06/2022.

Have the Generals Learned any Lessons from History?

Every beginning has its end. Those implying authoritarian power to deal with political issues firing at and arresting peaceful public outbursts and looking for military solutions –imposition of martial law are mindless figures. The few obsessed with invincible powers – the self-centered maniacs – all causing massive deaths and destruction to endanger life across the nation.

We, the People of Pakistan, cannot imagine reliving the unthinkable horrors, bloodbaths and massacres of innocent civilians that happened during the Pakistan freedom movement and in 1971 in former East Pakistan-now Bangladesh. In their contemplative consciousness and souls, We, the People of Pakistan, are searching for logical and workable approaches to undo the violence and increasingly sectarian divides for the unity of nation. None of the Generals or their accomplice could think intelligently to understand this vital linkage for the survival and progress of the country. Under military Generals, nations are destroyed, humiliated and not developed for future-making. It is an irresistible necessity of time and truth that those in power must be cautious and listen to genuine voices of political necessity for change and truth for restraint and civilized behavior.

Tyranny of any kind is always powerless and transitory and it must end for the beleaguered masses of Pakistan. At the moment, they are bent upon destroying public thoughts and vision for political change, reformation and organizing free and fair elections. If the Generals and their accomplice thugs and indicted criminals do not listen to the voices of Reason and continue to perpetuate classical military control and impose martial law over public minds and souls, they should be aware that sooner or later they could stand in public courts of law and justice for accountability and could end-up facing the unthinkable firing squads without any escape to their foreign Masters.

*

Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution. Germany, 12/2019

Featured image is from IRF

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Mahboob A. Khawaja, Global Research, 2023