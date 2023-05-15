The root cause of U.S. drug abuse lies in U.S. itself: MOFA

By CGTN

May 15, 2023: Information Clearing House — “CGTN” — The root cause of drug abuse in the United States lies in the country itself, said a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday, who also urged the U.S. to respect the facts, reflect on itself, correct the mistakes, and stop shifting the blame.

The remarks by the ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin were in response to a question about the comments by the U.S. senator John Neely Kennedy that Mexicans “would be eating cat food out of a can and living in a tent” if it were not for their nation’s proximity to the U.S.

This reflects the U.S. hegemonic, domineering, and bullying practices, said Wang, adding that the U.S. has always adopted a beggar-thy-neighbor policy towards Mexico and other neighboring countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and has recently threatened to use force to tackle the drug problem in Mexico, showing no respect for other countries’ sovereignty and dignity.

The drug problem should be solved by the cooperation of the international community, rather than threatening to use force at every turn to interfere in other countries, he said.

China supports Mexico in defending independence and sovereignty and opposing foreign interference, and will continue to cooperate with other countries, including Mexico, to combat transnational drug-related crimes, contributing to global drug control, said Wang.

