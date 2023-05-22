‘Biden’s Ukraine debacle among top US foreign policy disasters’: Ex-Congressman Ron Paul

Former Republican congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul

Former US Congressman Ron Paul has said that President Joe Biden’s Ukraine debacle will go down as “one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in US history.”

In an article published on Monday, Dr. Paul, a three-time presidential candidate slammed the Biden administration’s policy on “Project Ukraine,” for which he said Congress has already authorized $100 billion.

“The Biden Administration’s profligate domestic spending is a battleground for Republican lawmakers, however when it comes to endless spending on Project Ukraine, with a few exceptions the two parties are in lockstep,” he wrote.

“One thing is sure: we can count on Congress to throw good money after bad,” he noted.

Dr. Paul the “Project Ukraine” to Washington’s wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which he said also ended in disaster.

“But the military-industrial complex and the think tanks pushing war and the mainstream media glorifying war all got paid well,” he pointed out.

Dr. Paul wrote that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed on both the Russian and American sides in implementing the long-standing US plan of “regime change” in Russia.

World ‘perilously close to global conflagration’ over Ukraine war: Journalist

The world is “perilously close to global conflagration” over the Ukraine war, says New York-based journalist Don DeBar.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his country’s forces for gaining full control over the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Russia said on Saturday it had completely taken Bakhmut, but Ukrainian officials have said that their forces still control a small part of the city.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reiterated on Monday that Ukraine had a small foothold inside the city itself.

The battle over the city has been described as the heaviest to take place between the Russian and Ukrainian forces since last February when Moscow began “a special military operation” in the ex-Soviet republic.

Russia said the operation was aimed at defending the pro-Russia population in eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev, and also to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

“With Russian control established in the strategic city of Bakhmut over the weekend, the neocon Ukraine Project – like all neocon foreign policy projects before it – looks to be progressing rapidly toward failure,” Dr. Paul noted.

“But that won’t stop the Biden Administration from attempting to extort more money from an America already teetering on the brink of economic collapse,” he added.

Journalist: $40 billion US aid for Ukraine ‘stolen from the American people’

An American journalist denounced the congressional approval of more than $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine, saying that the money is “stolen from the American people.”

Dr. Paul said the mainstream US media is in a panic over the fact that of the $48 billion appropriated for Ukraine by the Biden administration, only $6 billion remains.

“That won’t be enough to sustain ‘Project Ukraine’ for more than a few weeks,” he wrote.

The veteran US politician and commentator said that “the tide of US public opinion turning overwhelmingly against throwing more money down the corrupt black hole called ‘Ukraine.’”

“With President Biden clearly flailing – and with the surprisingly strong primary challenge of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – we should look for lawmakers to begin abandoning ‘Project Ukraine’ in droves,” he predicted.

Dr. Paul concluded that the movement, led by principled conservative and progressive politicians, “will sink forever the neocon ‘Project Ukraine’ and thus save us from global nuclear annihilation.”

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/05/22/703911/%E2%80%98Project-Ukraine-among-top-US-foreign-policy-disasters%E2%80%99