London Posts Job Ad for Mercenaries for Ukraine’s Counteroffensive

The job advert says that applicants will receive 20,000 sterlings per contract.

By Al Mayadeen

Global Research, May 25, 2023

Al Mayadeen English 24 May 2023

The UK is using job search outlets to recruit mercenaries from North Africa NA and the Middle East ME to take part in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, under the guise of “military maintenance technician,” a job advert published on Adzuna revealed.

The job network platform operates in 20 countries and has monthly visitor traffic of at least 10 million work seekers and employers.

“We invite citizens from the Middle East and North Africa to participate in a voluntary program to assist Ukraine on a competitive basis… Military specialists with good health and psychological stability are required to participate in the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” the job ad said.

The vacancy post was advertised by the London-based EU Citizenship Program, looking for applicants in NA and the ME to join a “High Contract” payment program of 20,000 pounds sterling ($24,816).

The employer also guarantees that, upon contract expiration, accelerated citizenship in the UK or the EU would be provided to individuals enlisted in the program.

“Participants must understand all risks and sign a waiver of claims,” the ad stressed.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier provided data showing that thousands of mercenaries from more than 60 countries were recruited to Ukraine to fight alongside Kiev forces.

The total UK military aid to Kiev has surpassed £2.3 billion since the start of the Ukrainian crisis, which makes Britain the second largest supporter of Zelensky’s regime after the US.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he opposes any peace initiative for a ceasefire in Ukraine that does not entail a complete Russian withdrawal.

His comments came in the British Parliament after Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the Labour Party, had asked Sunak to comment on the ceasefire initiative proposed by South Africa and condoned by the UN Secretary-General and the Pope.

“A ceasefire is not a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Sunak stated.

The UK has also promised earlier that it would train Ukrainian pilots this summer and would aid Kiev “hand in hand” in “efforts to work with other countries on providing F-16 jets” to Zelensky’s government.

Featured image: UK instructors train Ukrainian marines as part of Operation Orbital in Odessa, Ukraine in January 2019. Image: Ukrainian Naval Forces

The original source of this article is Al Mayadeen English

Copyright © Al Mayadeen, Al Mayadeen English, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/london-posts-job-ad-mercenaries-ukraine-counteroffensive/5820348