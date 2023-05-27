Moscow tells Washington not to lecture others on nuclear deployments

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Reuters)

Russia has dismissed criticism by US President Joe Biden over Moscow’s decision to deploy nuclear missiles in neighboring Belarus, saying for decades Washington has deployed nukes in European countries aimed at Russian targets.

On Thursday, Russia said Moscow and Minsk had signed a deal to formalize the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear missiles on the Belarusian territory.

Russia’s defense minister announced that the move was driven by rising tensions with the West.

On Friday, US media reported that Biden had an “extremely negative” reaction to reports of the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

On Saturday, the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement that Moscow and Minsk aimed to ensure their security by any means they deemed necessary to counter the huge hybrid war launched by the US against them.

We'd like to emphasize that it is the sovereign right of 🇷🇺 & 🇧🇾 to ensure their security by means we deem necessary amidst of a large-scale hybrid war unleashed by 🇺🇸 against us

The measures are fully consistent with our international legal obligations



“It is the sovereign right of Russia and Belarus to ensure their security by means we deem necessary amidst a large-scale hybrid war unleashed by Washington against us,” Russia’s embassy in the United States said in a statement. “The measures we undertake are fully consistent with our international legal obligations.”

The Russian embassy called the US criticism of Moscow’s planned deployment hypocritical, saying that “before blaming others, Washington could use some introspection.”

“The United States has been for decades maintaining a large arsenal of its nuclear weapons in Europe. Together with its NATO allies, it participates in nuclear sharing arrangements and trains for scenarios of nuclear weapons use against our country.”

Tactical nuclear weapons are used for tactical gains on the battlefield and are usually smaller in yield than strategic nuclear weapons designed to destroy bigger targets such as cities.

Across Europe, the United States has reportedly spread its nuclear arsenal in several countries, namely, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands.

