Lindsey Graham under fire for cheering death of Russian soldiers

This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on May 26, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with US Senator Lindsey Graham (R) during their meeting in Kiev. (By AFP)

US Senator Lindsey Graham has come under fire for cheering the death of Russian soldiers fighting in pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev last week, Graham said that “Russians dying” in Ukraine is the “best money the US has ever spent” in reference to the tens of billions of dollars of American military aid sent to Kiev to fight Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit back at Graham’s provocative remarks, saying the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina is a “shame” to the United States.

“It is difficult to imagine a greater shame for the country than to have such senators,” Peskov said on Sunday.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called Graham an old fool, in a post on his Telegram account.

“The old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said that the United States has never spent money so successfully as on the murder of Russians,” Medvedev said. “He shouldn’t have done that.”

“In his beloved America, not only ordinary people are regularly killed, but dirty money is also being spent on killing senators. He should recall the sad fate of Robert Kennedy, Huey Long, Clementa Carlos Pinckney, John Milton Elliott, Wayne Owens, and other American politicians,” he warned.

Medvedev said last week that broader military involvement and providing more destructive and advanced weapons by Western nations to Ukraine increases the probability of a “nuclear apocalypse.”

Russia has warned that supplying more destructive and advanced weapons by the US and its allies to Ukraine increases the probability of a “nuclear apocalypse.”

Graham made the remarks during his third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.

Following Graham’s visit to Kiev, the Russian ambassador to London warned that the continued military support of Western countries to Kiev would result in an escalation of the war.

Andrei Kelin said on Sunday that the military support of the collective US-led Western countries risks prolonging the conflict and taking it to “a new dimension.”

Kelin said the Western nations providing arms and munitions to Kiev were making “a big idealistic mistake to think that Ukraine may prevail.”

“Russia is 16 times bigger than Ukraine, we have enormous resources,” he said.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that the collective Western nations were engaged in a proxy war against Russia over Ukraine, warning that the conflict could escalate into a much bigger fight.

At his meeting with Zelensky, Graham also called on his government to increase its military aid as US President Joe Biden announced his decision to support the delivery of much sought F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Last year, Graham pleaded for “somebody in Russia” to “step up to the plate” and assassinate President Vladimir Putin, and do the country and the world “a great service.”

He cited historical examples of plots to kill famous political leaders, including Julius Caesar and Adolf Hitler.

Graham’s blistering remarks, threatening Russian soldiers and their leader have been regarded as an “unacceptable and outrageous” stance by Russian politicians.

Meanwhile, the collective Western nations have supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, tanks, armored vehicles, and communication systems.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/05/29/704296/US-Senator-under-fire-for-blistering-remarks-against-Russia