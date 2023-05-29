U.S. Act of War against the European Union: President Biden Ordered the Terror Attack against Nord Stream. High Treason against the People of Europe

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, May 29, 2023

This article was first published on October 11, 2022 in the week following the September 26, 2022 act of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, the specific details of which were later revealed by Seymour Hersh.

The article confirms unequivocally president Joe Biden’s intent in regards to the sabotage of Nord Stream at a White House Press Conference held on February 7, 2022.

Moreover, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz was present at the Press Conference. Germany’s head of government Scholz confirmed his endorsement of Biden’s statement pertaining to Nord Stream: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2” said Joe Biden.

This act of sabotage ordered by Joe Biden in early February 2022 was an Act of War against the European Union, which has led to devastating economic and social consequences.

Due to media censorship directed against Global Research, the substance of this article has not reached a broad readership.

See also Michel Chossudovsky’s Video interview at the foot of this article in full screen, or click below

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY – AMERICA IS AT WAR WITH EUROPE

***

Author’s Update

In recent developments, German Prosecutor General Peter Frank confirmed “there is no evidence to blame Russia for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines”:

“It currently has not been proven (…) The investigation is ongoing (…) We are currently evaluating all this forensically. [The suspicion] that there had been a foreign sabotage act [in this case], has so far not been substantiated”, he said during the interview with Die Welt.

No evidence of foreign sabotage of an act which has created social havoc and hardship in the European Union, with rising energy prices? People are freezing, unable to pay their heating bills. The EU economy which relied on cheap energy from Russia is in shambles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to comment on the investigation.

If it wasn’t Russia, who was behind it?

Unequivocally, this act of sabotage had been ordered by the President of the United States. The following statement was made exactly one year ago:

“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that”, says Joe Biden February 7, 2022

Olaf Scholz and Peter Frank are liars.

The sabotage was committed by a “foreign power”. This is confirmed by a recent declaration of Victoria Nuland at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Senator Cruz, like you I am and I think the administration is very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.”

click Victoria Nuland: video of her statement.

F**k the EU again: “A Hunk of Metal at the bottom of the Sea”

It’s an Act of war against the European People. And their leaders are complicit in this act of Sabotage

.

VIDEO click screen

Victoria Nuland testifying at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing January 26, 2023 (Image: C-Span)

Michel Chossudovsky, February 8, 2023

***

America is at War against Europe

by Michel Chossudovsky

October 11, 2022

The Nord Stream pipelines which were the object of the attack are located within the (maritime) territorial jurisdiction of four member states of the European Union. In international law, “Territorial Integrity” extends to “properties” located within the territorial waters of the Nation State.

The deliberate destruction of said “properties” within a country’s territorial waters by or on behalf of a foreign state actor constitutes an act of war.

***

“Sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, European leaders have said, after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream pipelines.”

According to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen “the leaks” into the Baltic sea were due to “sabotage”:

“Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response,” she warned, and urged and investigation to get full clarity on the “events and why”.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen described them as “deliberate acts”, adding: “We are not talking about an accident.”

Von Der Leyen did not elaborate as to who might have been behind these “deliberate acts” of sabotage.

Bombshell

In a televised news February 7, 2022 interview the President of the United States acknowledged that the United States would act against Nord Stream if required. This statement was made 3 weeks prior to the Russian invasion:

President Joe Biden: “If Russia invades that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then

“There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

Reporter: “But how will you exactly do that, since the project is in Germany’s control?”

Biden:“We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that.” (emphasis added)

Joe Biden: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

The evidence suggests that this terrorist attack had been contemplated by the Biden Adminstration prior to the Russian invasion. Was it carried out by the CIA?. “We will be able to do that” said Joe Biden.

U.S. Act of War against the European Union

Nord Stream which originates in Russia passes through the territorial waters of four EU member states including Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Permission was provided and approved by the parliaments of those countries prior to construction.

Moreover, the Nord Stream pipelines also required the approval of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which were part of the consultative process prior to construction.

Bombshell: From a legal standpoint (International Law: UN Charter, Law of the Sea) this was not a terrorist attack against Russia, it was a U.S. Act of War against the European Union.

The Nord Stream pipelines which were the object of the attack are located within the (maritime) territorial jurisdiction of four member states of the European Union. In international law, “Territorial Integrity” extends to “properties” located within the territorial waters of the Nation State.

The deliberate destruction of said “properties” within a country’s territorial waters by or on behalf of a foreign state actor constitutes an act of war.

“La Classe Politique“: High Treason

America is no longer “An Ally” of the EU. Quite the opposite. The insidious role of the US in carrying out acts of sabotage against the EU is amply documented. Beyond doubt.

Meanwhile corrupt EU politicians are not only blaming Russia, they are setting the stage for the destruction of the European Union on behalf of Washington.

They are “Sleeping with the Enemy” to the Detriment of the People of Europe.

Treason constitutes an act of betrayal by European politicians in high office on behalf of a foreign power, which through various means is actively and deliberately triggering economic and social chaos in both Western and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. is not an ally of the EU. Quite the opposite. Washington is waging war against Europe, with the support of corrupt government officials in high office. It’s an act of treason.

The media is also complicit i.e. in sustaining a flow of lies. The unspoken objective is to provide a human face to these acts of treason.

Treason at the highest levels of government.

What is required is “Regime Change” throughout the European Union as well criminal prosecutions directed against corrupt politicians.

VIDEO: Interview of Caroline Mailloux with Michel Chossudovsky

MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY – AMERICAN IS AT WAR WITH EUROPE

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2023

