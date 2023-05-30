Victoria Nuland Inciting WWIII with Russia

By Helena Glass

Global Research, May 30, 2023

Helena 26 May 2023

***

Victoria Nuland, head of US State Department, has officially stated in a video conference with Kyiv that WWIII will effectively begin on July 11th stating that the US and its partners will fight as long as it takes – 16 years or more… The scheduled date was chosen to coincide with the NATO Summit, a one day meeting in Lithuania. I wonder how much this WAR will affect climate change… And what happened to the deadline 2030 for all things Great RESET?

Two months away, and NATO has yet to determine the topic for the Summit. But I imagine it will involve WWIII and how to protect Europe from the inevitable backlash. How many F-16’s will make it to Ukraine without crashing or being ‘exploded’ midair might be on the table for discussion as well.

It would appear that giving up Ukraine simply isn’t on the dining table at the haute enclave residence of Soros. The sheer size of his destroyed investments throughout Ukraine are in the hundreds of billions. He is being repaid by US tax dollars – but not without an open debt ceiling… And Zelenskyy has apparently expanded his real estate holdings to now include a villa in Italy from which he runs the war. Or runs ‘away’ whichever the case may be.

The defacto US and EU trying to pretend they are not involved has fallen. The pretenses are mute and the reality has been openly spilled by Nuland. The event where Nuland spoke was co-chaired by the US Atlantic Council whose representative declared, “transatlantic unity and robust support can help Ukraine defeat Russia and renew European security.”

Video: Putin Just Scored a Knockout Blow to Europe and the WEF

The Atlantic Council calls itself nonpartisan because that is the only way to register a 501©(3) charity. They are anything but ‘charitable’. While they do NOT provide the legally required Form 990 for public view, their nonaudited financials reveal they are NOT a charity at all. But then they own the IRS. Funding sources for the Council come from the common array of leftist sources; Rockefeller, Goldman, Facebook, Google, US State Depart, ie Nuland, – however, one stand out funder is Burisma Holdings. The same Burisma that was paying Hunter Biden and Big Daddy.

The Circle is Complete.

The reason the NGO’s are going ballistic over the debt ceiling is that the bulk of their funding is Discretionary spending. Discretionary spending recipients are supposed to be the last to receive funding after Mandatory debts, which includes Social Security and Veteran pay. Goldman Sachs has stated that the US Treasury has just $30 billion in its vault – the bare minimum. But that doesn’t even begin to make sense given we are in the midst of tax season which garnered $4.9 trillion in Treasury Funds last year… Where are our Tax Dollars?

John Rogers is Chairman of the Board of the Atlantic Council while serving as Executive VP of Goldman Sachs. His wife is a journalist with the Huffington Post and previously worked in the Clinton Administration. Cozy Group.

We thus have linked Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller, Department of State, the Atlantic Council and the current WH establishment to the Agenda of assassinating Putin. All while invoking Peace and using US Taxpayer Funding to achieve this end.

Although Nuland called the upcoming July 11th attack a ‘counteroffensive’ the target is Moscow. The point is to militarily take out Putin and insert a provisional government with Navalny at the head of the table.

The global response to a Putin assassination would be interesting indeed. Although there is no mention of Lavrov, Putin’s right hand man, it is likely he has access to the ‘red button’. And Russia is quite aware who can be spared, and who cannot in the continuance of Russia as an independent nation. Russia’s Medvedev has stated that a preemptive nuclear strike would only be undertaken should Western nations provide Kyiv with a nuclear weapon. Otherwise all weapons will be tit-for-tat.

What is strikingly NOT on the table is any discussions of a peace deal by Western governments.

Contrary to an interview posted by General Milley in which he declares a counteroffensive is not forthcoming, the Atlantic Council’s, Richard Hooker, Jr. details the means: Attack Crimea in June affecting massive civilian losses to morally debilitate Russians using special ops from the US and UK. Take out the land bridge between Crimea and Russia. Then drive a northern advancement to retake all Russian occupied territory. Without F-16’s.

The largess fear of striking The Bear is the retaliation possibility of nukes aimed at various points throughout the EU and possibly Washington, DC. By contrast, unleashing a nuke on Russian soil is NOT preferred given these Cabalists still vie for Russia’s vast wealth of Resources – black soil and Lake Baikal.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from InfoBrics

The original source of this article is Helena

Copyright © Helena Glass, Helena, 2023

***

Victoria Nuland, head of US State Department, has officially stated in a video conference with Kyiv that WWIII will effectively begin on July 11th stating that the US and its partners will fight as long as it takes – 16 years or more… The scheduled date was chosen to coincide with the NATO Summit, a one day meeting in Lithuania. I wonder how much this WAR will affect climate change… And what happened to the deadline 2030 for all things Great RESET?

Two months away, and NATO has yet to determine the topic for the Summit. But I imagine it will involve WWIII and how to protect Europe from the inevitable backlash. How many F-16’s will make it to Ukraine without crashing or being ‘exploded’ midair might be on the table for discussion as well.

It would appear that giving up Ukraine simply isn’t on the dining table at the haute enclave residence of Soros. The sheer size of his destroyed investments throughout Ukraine are in the hundreds of billions. He is being repaid by US tax dollars – but not without an open debt ceiling… And Zelenskyy has apparently expanded his real estate holdings to now include a villa in Italy from which he runs the war. Or runs ‘away’ whichever the case may be.

The defacto US and EU trying to pretend they are not involved has fallen. The pretenses are mute and the reality has been openly spilled by Nuland. The event where Nuland spoke was co-chaired by the US Atlantic Council whose representative declared, “transatlantic unity and robust support can help Ukraine defeat Russia and renew European security.”

Video: Putin Just Scored a Knockout Blow to Europe and the WEF

The Atlantic Council calls itself nonpartisan because that is the only way to register a 501©(3) charity. They are anything but ‘charitable’. While they do NOT provide the legally required Form 990 for public view, their nonaudited financials reveal they are NOT a charity at all. But then they own the IRS. Funding sources for the Council come from the common array of leftist sources; Rockefeller, Goldman, Facebook, Google, US State Depart, ie Nuland, – however, one stand out funder is Burisma Holdings. The same Burisma that was paying Hunter Biden and Big Daddy.

The Circle is Complete.

The reason the NGO’s are going ballistic over the debt ceiling is that the bulk of their funding is Discretionary spending. Discretionary spending recipients are supposed to be the last to receive funding after Mandatory debts, which includes Social Security and Veteran pay. Goldman Sachs has stated that the US Treasury has just $30 billion in its vault – the bare minimum. But that doesn’t even begin to make sense given we are in the midst of tax season which garnered $4.9 trillion in Treasury Funds last year… Where are our Tax Dollars?

John Rogers is Chairman of the Board of the Atlantic Council while serving as Executive VP of Goldman Sachs. His wife is a journalist with the Huffington Post and previously worked in the Clinton Administration. Cozy Group.

We thus have linked Clinton, Soros, Rockefeller, Department of State, the Atlantic Council and the current WH establishment to the Agenda of assassinating Putin. All while invoking Peace and using US Taxpayer Funding to achieve this end.

Although Nuland called the upcoming July 11th attack a ‘counteroffensive’ the target is Moscow. The point is to militarily take out Putin and insert a provisional government with Navalny at the head of the table.

The global response to a Putin assassination would be interesting indeed. Although there is no mention of Lavrov, Putin’s right hand man, it is likely he has access to the ‘red button’. And Russia is quite aware who can be spared, and who cannot in the continuance of Russia as an independent nation. Russia’s Medvedev has stated that a preemptive nuclear strike would only be undertaken should Western nations provide Kyiv with a nuclear weapon. Otherwise all weapons will be tit-for-tat.

What is strikingly NOT on the table is any discussions of a peace deal by Western governments.

Contrary to an interview posted by General Milley in which he declares a counteroffensive is not forthcoming, the Atlantic Council’s, Richard Hooker, Jr. details the means: Attack Crimea in June affecting massive civilian losses to morally debilitate Russians using special ops from the US and UK. Take out the land bridge between Crimea and Russia. Then drive a northern advancement to retake all Russian occupied territory. Without F-16’s.

The largess fear of striking The Bear is the retaliation possibility of nukes aimed at various points throughout the EU and possibly Washington, DC. By contrast, unleashing a nuke on Russian soil is NOT preferred given these Cabalists still vie for Russia’s vast wealth of Resources – black soil and Lake Baikal.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from InfoBrics

The original source of this article is Helena

Copyright © Helena Glass, Helena, 2023