Selected Articles: When Will US Join Global Call to End Ukraine War?

When Will US Join Global Call to End Ukraine War?

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, May 31, 2023

When Japan invited the leaders of Brazil, India and Indonesia to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, there were glimmers of hope that it might be a forum for these rising economic powers from the Global South to discuss their advocacy for peace in Ukraine with the wealthy Western G7 countries that are militarily allied with Ukraine and have so far remained deaf to pleas for peace.

WEBINAR: Can the BRICS+ Bloc Achieve Durable, Just De-Dollarization?

By Prof. Patrick Bond, May 31, 2023

Johannesburg hosts the BRICS summit from August 22-24, 2023. In addition to BRICS+ expansion plans which will likely incorporate several Middle Eastern ‘petro-dollar’ regimes, there may arise a long-overdue challenge to US monetary and currency hegemony, known as ‘de-dollarisation.’

Joe Biden Launches His War on Antisemitism

By Philip Giraldi, May 31, 2023

As promised, the White House hosted a virtual event followed by the issuance of a fact sheet and detailed strategic report last Thursday that described in some detail a sweeping plan that will be implemented to confront what it describes as surging antisemitism.

Europe’s War Against Refugees Is Fueling the Far Right’s Ascension

By David Goeßmann, May 30, 2023

In February the leaders of the 27 EU countries agreed on tougher measures to tackle “illegal migration.” This includes, above all, the mutual recognition of deportation decisions and asylum rejections and the strengthening of border protection, such as new infrastructure, more surveillance capabilities and better equipment for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

Turkey: Erdogan’s Election Victory – What’s Next?

By Peter Koenig, May 30, 2023

Entering his fifth consecutive term, Erdogan declared all 85 million Turks the “winners” of this election. He promised as his key priorities unifying the country, reducing inflation and – foremost caring for the victims of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake near the Türkiye-Syria border in the early hours of Monday 6 February 2023.

Why Exactly Does the Government Dump Toxic Fluoride Into ¾ of the US Water Supply?

By Ben Bartee, May 30, 2023

“Water fluoridation” means that the government adds a synthetic form of the potentially toxic chemical fluoride into the water under the guise of Public Health™. The most common synthetic form of fluoride the Public Health™ authorities use is a particularly dangerous formula called fluorosilicic acid.

The FBI’s Seditious Behavior

By Renee Parsons, May 30, 2023

Long before House or Senate Republicans ever dared to push back on the FBI or any other federal institution, it had been no secret that the majority of a bi-partisan Congress had a habit of disappearing, of being unwilling or intimidated to directly challenge willful institutional insubordination; whether on the part of Federal agencies or its personnel in what some might identify today as a form of sedition.

African Unity and the New Cold War

By Abayomi Azikiwe, May 30, 2023

Africa and its people were essential in the rise of western colonialism and imperialism due to the highly profitable character of the Atlantic Slave Trade over a period extending from the 15th to the 19th century.

Video: Crimes Against Syria

By Mark Taliano, May 30, 2023

Washington-led Empire’s criminal war on Syria is a war against civilization itself. Empire, with its legacy media accomplices, hides behind veils of fabricated lies to commit crimes against children, women, men, Muslims, Christians, minorities, secularism, democracy, and the entire fabric of the sovereign nation of Syria itself.

Call It “Decoupling” or “De-risking”, US Economic War Against China Doomed to Backfire

By Uriel Araujo, May 30, 2023

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima, much was talking about “de-risking” from China – which seems to be the new preferred terminology. The summit joint statement said: “we are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognise that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying.”

