By Emanuel Pastreich

Global Research, June 05, 2023

Sadly, the poor souls at Homeland Security have to spend their hours to carry out these classified “anti-disinformation” actions against those who try to speak the truth, or, God forbid, try to organize effective and meaningful resistance to the imposition of effective martial law clothed in the sheep skin of pandemics, cyber-security, and economic stimulus. The money passed around to those in the know to keep everyone else from figuring out what is happening is astonishing. I wish I could disclose to you how your tax dollars are used against you.

But if there is any doubt as to the relevancy of this particular political campaign, “Fear No Evil,” let me post again for you our demand from June 12, 2021 for the release of the true number of American soldiers killed, or taken as prisoner of war, in the foreign wars of the last twenty-one years.

Demand for immediate release of true numbers of casualties and POWs in the foreign wars of the last 20 years

June 12, 2021

“We demand that the Department of Defense, all branches of the military, and the entire intelligence community, disclose immediately the true number of American soldiers, and other personnel, killed and wounded in the foreign wars from October 7, 2001 (the launch of the invasion of Afghanistan) through the present day. That includes those killed while working for military contractors and those killed in top secret missions.

All classified material related to the true number of men and women killed and wounded must be made public and we prohibit the use of classification system to hide causalities, or corruption, from this day forward.

Most pernicious of all has been the use of secret and top secret (and other classifications) to cover up not only the number of soldiers killed, but also cases of prisoners of war resulting from these wars. Not only must the full story of all POW cases be made public, but also those involved in the cover-ups of these POW cases must be subject to criminal persecution.”

It is a sad state of affairs that all the political figures trying to run for political office by bowing before the false gods of global finance, promising to mislead the American people about the drive for world war, are, by their very nature and their very role, incapable of addressing politics. In a sense, if they cannot demand the truth about the number of Americans killed or taken prisoner abroad, then they cannot practice politics in any meaningful way—except as a sort of slave politician so indebted to his patrons as to be incapable of uttering anything but harmless rhetorical puzzles.

Does anyone seriously believe a nation could wage war for over twenty years in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and another dozen countries with casualties under 10,000 and no prisoners of war?

I ask, I demand, that all other candidates for president stand with me in upholding this commonsense demand. If they cannot do so, then I think we are entitled to question what their motivations are. Truely, the truth shall set you free.

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

