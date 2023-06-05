Russian FM Lavrov: The West’s Anti-Russian Plans ‘Will Not Come True’

© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry /

Egor Shapovalov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Tajikistan, where he first attended the 201st Russian military base.

During a speech to staff at a Russian military base, Lavrov noted that anti-Russian plans of the West will never come true.

“We are aware of the plans that the West is not just planning, but openly announced in relation to our country… No one doubts that these plans will not come true,” stated Lavrov.

Lavrov further indicated that the West is always looking to open a second or even third front against Russia, including in Central Asia.

“The West is constantly looking for additional directions from which to irritate the Russia, open the second and third fronts,” said Lavrov, adding that Central Asia is also being considered as a potential front against Russia in addition to South Caucasus.

Lavrov also took the opportunity to mention that the US is not interested in seeing peace and calm in Afghanistan, adding that Washington supports terrorist groups.

“The US actively supports the Daesh* who remain in Afghanistan, and Al-Qaeda** and other terrorist structures affiliated with them. The goal is simple – not to allow Afghanistan to calm down,” said Russian FM.

Lavrov also highlighted the fact that Europe has decided to wage a war against Russia, and Moscow needs to achieve its goals in this war.

“Our concept of foreign policy says that Europe has chosen the path of war with us. … Therefore, of course, we still have to live together with them side by side, but if this is a war, then we must achieve our goals,” said Lavrov. The minister also said that Europe is seeking to get something that does not belong to them, while Russia wants “what is ours.”

Russian top diplomat also stated that delivering F-16 jets to Ukraine is another escalation as the fighter has one modification that is nuclear-capable.

According to Lavrov, nothing is ruled out when it comes to Western military aid to Ukraine.

“They have already proved this when, after modern long-range guns, after tanks, they are now seriously preparing the F-16s … they are preparing to continue the escalation of the war. There is a lot of talk about where these planes will take off from … We must bear in mind that one of the modifications of the F-16 can actually carry a nuclear weapon.”

In conclusion, Lavrov pointed out that “the determination has accumulated [in Russia] never to be led by the rules that Washington imposes. For a long time, if not quickly, but steadily, it [the US] is losing its role, more and more countries are disappointed in them.”

Lavrov is also scheduled to meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and hold talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin. The Russian foreign minister’s visit will last two days, during which he will also address the Russian-Tajik University.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

**Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

