‘Patriot Front’: Could the Feds Make a Psy-op Any More Obvious?

By Ben Bartee

Global Research, June 08, 2023

*** Last year, law enforcement in Idaho scored a huge win against White Supremacy™ when it pulled over a UHaul truck packed full of domestic terrorists on their way to disrupt a sacred Pride™ event.Via The Guardian (emphasis added):“Authorities have said they arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road on Saturday.“They came to riot downtown,” the Coeur d’Alene police chief, Lee White, said at a news conference.”(As a basic rule of thumb, if the group costume features khaki pants, that’s a pretty solid indication that the feds are probably deeply involved. They don’t have a lot of fashion creativity.)

The media conveniently showed up, snapped a bunch of sensationalist photos of the domestic terrorists with their hands zip-tied on the grass, and just like that the media had a neat little bowtied story to showcase the White Supremacy™ threat that the Department of Homeland Security claims is the #1 national security threat in the whole country.

“The FBI is assisting local police in its investigation,” CBS News reported . What would seem like a local rioting issue at most had been successfully parlayed into a federal investigation.The group’s manifesto, per the Anti-Defamation League , is a ridiculous hodgepodge of platitudes oddly reminiscent of a Kamala Harris speech with a weird Whitie Supremacy™ twist:““When our pre-Columbian forefathers left their European homes…they found a common cause and a common identity as Americans. From the varied nations and cultures of Europe a new nation was forged in the flames of conquest.”“To be an American is to be a descendant of conquerors, pioneers, visionaries, and explorers. This unique identity was given to us by our ancestors, and this national spirit remains firmly rooted in our blood.”“Our mission is a hard reset on the nation we see today – a return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.”“America needs a generation of brave men to fearlessly rise to face all threats to their collective interests. A generation steeled in their effort to realize their grand vision of a new nation. This gathering of the faithful – the true inheritors of America – will urge our people onward.””It’s like the feds who probably wrote this nonsense have never actually met a normal person. No one writes or talks like that outside of DC speechwriters.The Patriot Front membership is only reportedly comprised of about 200 members , most of whom are allegedly working-class, college-age males. Yet they somehow marshall the resources to regularly show up in full force all around the country, always managing to draw substantial media coverage of their paltry little performances.

It's like the feds aren't even trying to maintain the façade of a grassroots hate organization. Perhaps they've learned that, no matter how absurd the optics are, the corporate media will invariably cover their weird "protest" credulously with pearls clutched tight.

