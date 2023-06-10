Canada’s “Chinagate”

The Resurrection of Joseph McCarthy in Canada

By Michael Welch, Yves Engler, and Aidan Jonah

Global Research, June 10, 2023

The syndrome of elections being stolen or altered by nefarious foreign governments is apparently contagious, as now up in Canada, the Trudeau Liberals and all four opposition parties in the House of Commons, are similarly convinced that evil interests abroad are trying to worm their way into the country’s national affairs! [1]

The news broke on February 17 of this year in an article written by senior Parliamentary reporters Robert Fife and Steven Chase which outlined how “both secret and top-secret Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents” leaked to them “illustrate how an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.” [2]

Importantly, the Chinese government would organize disinformation campaigns in proxies connected to Chinese connected organizations in districts with large Chinese-Canadian communities. [3]

While opinions may vary in terms of whether or not Prime Minister Trudeau acted responsibly, hardly anyone in mainstream media circles seems to question the claim that the Chinese intend to invest resources in a Canada where politicians range from hating them, to really, really hating them!

As it stands right now, a Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei, was expelled from Canada on the grounds that an intelligence report accused him of trying to target and threaten a Conservative MP critical of China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority. Beijing retorted by expelling a Canadian diplomat.[4]

A high profile academic, author and statesman, and the former Governor General, David Johnston was tasked by Trudeau to act as the Special Rapporteur looking into reports of foreign interference in Canadian elections. But in a report he wrote in late May, he said that no public inquest would be called, pointing to information that would have to be kept secret. He also suggested among other things that much of the intelligence was misconstrued by media having seen the broader context. [5]

But opposition parties not only demanded a public inquiry, they are also calling for Johnston to step down in favour of a candidate with less of a supposed conflict of interest with the prime minister. [6]

This Chinagate scenario is clearly not going away. But is it actually, like Russiagate in the U.S., ultimately a red herring? This issue of a new breed of artificially generated discord with rival powers will be the focus of this week’s Global Research News Hour.

In our first half hour, we interview Yves Engler, prominent critic of Canadian Foreign Affairs, about the merits behind the accusations, as well as the view of other countries appearing to interfere in the country’s elections and the role, in fact of Canada doing to other countries what it would not tolerate being done to itself.

This interview is followed by an interview with Aidan Jonah, editor-in-chief of the recent investigative journalist site The Canada Files.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1534439647&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/waIysgu28TUV/

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

Yves Engler is one of Canada’s foremost Canadian foreign policy critics and dissidents. He is the author of ten books on Canadian foreign policy including Stand on Guard for Whom?: A People’s History of the Canadian Military (2021) and House of Cards: Justin Trudeau’s Foreign Policy (2020). His articles have appeared at globalresearch.ca, rabble.ca, canadiandimension.com, and on his own site yvesengler.com.

Aidan Jonah is the Editor-in-Chief of The Canada Files, a socialist, anti-imperialist news site founded in 2019. He has written about Canadian imperialism, federal politics, and left-wing resistance to colonialism across the world. The site is www.thecanadafiles.com.

(Global Research News Hour episode 394)

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM out of the University of Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca .

Other stations airing the show:

CIXX 106.9 FM, broadcasting from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario. It airs Sundays at 6am.

WZBC 90.3 FM in Newton Massachusetts is Boston College Radio and broadcasts to the greater Boston area. The Global Research News Hour airs during Truth and Justice Radio which starts Sunday at 6am.

Campus and community radio CFMH 107.3fm in Saint John, N.B. airs the Global Research News Hour Fridays at 7pm.

CJMP 90.1 FM, Powell River Community Radio, airs the Global Research News Hour every Saturday at 8am.

Caper Radio CJBU 107.3FM in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia airs the Global Research News Hour starting Wednesday afternoon from 3-4pm.

Cowichan Valley Community Radio CICV 98.7 FM serving the Cowichan Lake area of Vancouver Island, BC airs the program Thursdays at 9am pacific time.

Notes:

