Ukrainian gas firm paid Biden $5mn in 2020 in bribery scam: Report

President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by AP)

US President Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million in 2020 by a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Hodings, in which his son Hunter Biden serves as a board member, a report unveils, citing “a confidential human source.”

The source told Fox News Digital about the contents of the FD-1023 form produced by the FBI, which alleges a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national who influenced US political decisions.

Form FD-1023, dated June 30, 2020, was an FBI interview with a “highly credible” confidential source who described numerous meetings and conversations he or she had with a senior Burisma executive over several years beginning in 2015, the report says. Fox News Digital, however, has not seen the form, but it has been described by several sources familiar with its contents.

An FD-1023 form, according to the report, is used by FBI agents to file unconfirmed reports from confidential human resources. The form is used to document information that has been told to an FBI agent, but recording that information does not corroborate or weigh it against other information known by the FBI.



Burisma’s chief executive asked the confidential source, who is a business professional, for advice on acquiring US oil rights and engaging with a US oil company, sources familiar with the document said. Burisma’s chief executive spoke to the confidential source in 2015 and 2016 to get advice on the best way forward.

According to the FD-1023 form, the confidential human source said Burisma’s chief executive discussed Hunter’s role on the board. The confidential human source questioned why Burisma’s chief executive would need Hunter Biden’s advice on acquiring US oil if he had Hunter Biden on the board. Burisma’s executive responded by referring to Hunter Biden as “dumb.”

Burisma’s CEO explained to the confidential source that Burisma had to pay off the Bidens because Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma, explaining how difficult it would be to enter the US market amid the investigation.

The confidential source further described the conversation, suggesting that Burisma’s executive “pay the Bidens $50,000 each,” to which Burisma’s executive replied, “Not $50,000, but ‘$5 million.’

“$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” Burisma’s executive told a confidential human source, according to a source familiar with the matter.

According to the document, the $5 million payments appear to indicate some kind of “retainer” Burisma intends to give the Bidens to handle a number of issues, including an investigation by Shokin, a source familiar with the matter said. Another source referred to the arrangement as a “pay-to-play” scheme.

Sources familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that the confidential human source believes the $5 million payment to Joe Biden and the $5 million payment to Hunter Biden were based on his conversations with Burisma’s executive director.

The confidential source said Burisma’s executive told him he paid the Bidens through different bank accounts in a way that investigators could not discover for at least 10 years.

Burisma’s CEO told the confidential source that he didn’t pay “Big Guy” directly.

The FBI initially refused to confirm the existence of the document, but has now allowed the House Oversight Committee to examine it for themselves.

The agency was reluctant to do so to protect the security of its “highly trusted” confidential source who had worked with the FBI for more than 10 years.

