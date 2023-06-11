“Pushing the Reset Button” In the Wake of the Covid Crisis: Implanting Chips in Human Beings

“What we see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital and biological world” said Klaus Schwab

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset has been long in the making.

Meetings behind closed doors coupled with important public statements: More than six years ago, at the outset of the January 2014 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, WEF chairman Klaus Schwab called for “Pushing the Reset Button” as a means to resolving a Worldwide crisis.

“What we want to do in Davos this year [2014] is to Push the Reset Button, The World is much too much caught in a crisis mode.”

Two years late in a 2016 interview with the Swiss French language TV network (RTS), Klaus Schwab talked about implanting microchips in human bodies, which in essence is the basis of the “experimental” Covid mRNA vaccine. “What we see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital and biological world” said Klaus Schwab.

Schwab explained that human beings will soon receive a chip which will be implanted in their bodies in order to merge with the digital World.

RTS: “When will that happen?

KS: “Certainly in the next ten years.

“We could imagine that we will implant them in our brain or in our skin”.

“And then we can imagine that there is direct communication between the brain and the digital World”.

Ironically, the RTS TV statement by Klaus Schwab has been the object of “Youtube Censorship”.

The interview with RTS can be viewed below, followed by the analysis of Peter Koenig

June 2020. The WEF announces the Great Reset

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future” — Klaus Schwab, WEF (June 2020)

Below is the WEF video (June 2020); a short public relations video ploy in favor of The Great Reset.

“Our World Has Changed.

Our Challenges are Greater. Fragilities Exposed.

What are the Challenges.

Our System Needs a Reset.

Everyone has a Role to Play.

The Great Reset.

Join Us”

Misleading Statements, Propaganda

What the WEF wants you to believe is that “V the Virus” is the cause of corporate bankruptcies coupled with Worldwide unemployment, extreme poverty and despair.

The billionaire architects of chaos and disaster have enriched themselves in the course of the last 15 months. (see table below)

They will be picking up the pieces of bankrupt companies.

What they want you to believe is that the “architects of disaster”, namely the billionaire philanthropists have come to the rescue of the World’s 7.8 billion population.

What is at stake is a “Global Governance” scenario imposed on 193 members states of the United Nations.

The Great Reset constitutes a Worldwide agenda of social engineering and economic compliance.

In the words of David Rockefeller:

“…The world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” (quoted by Aspen Times, August 15, 2011, emphasis added)

The WEF’s Great Reset consists in scrapping existing forms of democratic government, while imposing a World Government controlled by the “supranational sovereignty” of the financial establishment.

“Push to Reset the World” is a Crime against Humanity.

For further details see (Chapter XIII):

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2023

