John F. Kennedy Broke the Rules of the Zero Sum Game. Will His Nephew Learn How This Was Done?

By Matthew Ehret-Kump

Global Research, June 12, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

“Man holds in his mortal hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life. And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe.” – President Kennedy, 1961 Inaugural Address

Recently, presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy Jr delivered an interview to Gateway Pundit where he called upon Joe Biden to follow through on the promise to declassify all reports relating to his uncle’s 1963 assassination which Biden himself had voted to support when the 1992 Kennedy Records Declassification Act was passed by Congress.

RFK Jr was referring to the 5000 documents pertaining to John F. Kennedy’s murder which remain illegally classified and many more have been so redacted that they are all but useless for anyone seeking the truth of the murder and coverup of the martyred president.

While it is very good that the aspiring president Kennedy wishes to shed light on the shadow creatures which took over the USA over the murders of his uncle and father, there are still many blind spots which the well-meaning RFK Jr suffers from which both his martyred family members would be disappointed with if they were alive.

As detailed in my recent interview with Space Commune’s Fox Green, these blind spots include an incompetence on the basics of energy science evidenced by RFK Jr’s support for Green New Deals and government-enforced global decarbonization schemes which unfortunately fall into the Great Reset Agenda. RFK Jr’s ideological commitment to end nuclear power on the earth, which remains the only viable energy source that emits no carbon while at the same time NOT forcing the reduction of the human population, is another fatal mental block.

And so while I sincerely hope that the last living Kennedy (potentially) qualified to become president makes an intellectual leap in understanding on this core issue, I thought it prudent to write the following evaluation of the presidency of John F Kennedy, the man, the world that shaped him, and how he chose, in turn to shape that world.

FDR’s Death and the Emergence of the New Rome

America didn’t become an imperial “dumb giant” after WWII without a major fight.

As I outlined in my recent TLAV report ‘The Anglo-American Hand Behind The Rise Of Fascism Then And Now’, with FDR’s untimely death, the USA began acting more and more like an empire abroad and a racist police state under McCarthyism within its own borders. During this time, those allies of FDR who were committed to Roosevelt’s anti-colonial post war vision, rallied around former Vice President Henry Wallace’s 1948 Presidential bid with the Progressive Party of America.

Before being fired from his post as Commerce Secretary in 1946 for giving a speech calling for US-Russia friendship, Wallace warned of the emergence of a new “American fascism”:

“Fascism in the postwar inevitably will push steadily for Anglo-Saxon imperialism and eventually for war with Russia. Already American fascists are talking and writing about this conflict and using it as an excuse for their internal hatreds and intolerances toward certain races, creeds and classes.”

In his 1946 Soviet Asia Mission, Wallace said,

“Before the blood of our boys is scarcely dry on the field of battle, these enemies of peace try to lay the foundation for World War III. These people must not succeed in their foul enterprise. We must offset their poison by following the policies of Roosevelt in cultivating the friendship of Russia in peace as well as in war.”

An America under a Wallace Presidency certainly would have taken a very different trajectory after WWII then the train wreck of dystopic evil that came online during the Cold War. But that was not to be.

When Wallace’s efforts failed, an outright police state took over and those same fascists who had sponsored WWII took control of the reins of power. With this takeover of US foreign and domestic policy under nests of British-directed Rhodes Scholars and Fabians, a new Anglo-American Special Relationship with the creation of the Five Eyes via the UKUSA Signals Agreement, 1947 creation of the CIA and Iron Curtain dividing the world into a new ‘great game’ of mutually assured destruction.

Those “economic royalists” who battled FDR over the course of 12 years now enjoyed full control as puppet President Harry S. Truman giggled as he dropped bombs on a defeated Japan and happily supported America’s new role as the re-conquistador of nations who sought independence after WWII.

Click here to view the video

A New Hope Emerges in 1961

It was no secret who the outgoing President was warning.

Three days after his address, a young John F. Kennedy was inaugurated 35th president of the United States to the great hope of many anti-fascists in America and abroad.

It is too often overlooked today, but Kennedy’s anti-colonial position was not a secret during his decade as a Senator and Congressman. Even though his family pedigree was stained with mafia and JP Morgan ties to his father “Papa Joe”, John Kennedy was made of sturdier stuff.

Touring Asia and the Middle East in the 1950s, a young Senator Kennedy expressed his sensitivity to the plight of the Arab world and problem of US imperialism when he said:

“Our intervention in behalf of England’s oil investments in Iran, directed more at the preservation of interests outside Iran than at Iran’s own development…. Our failure to deal effectively after three years with the terrible human tragedy of the more than 700,000 Arab refugees [Palestinians], these are things that have failed to sit well with Arab desires and make empty the promises of the Voice of America….”

Later, speaking in a 1960 speech regarding ending colonialism in Africa, JFK expressed his understanding of Africa’s demand for genuine independence saying:

“Call it nationalism, call it anti-colonialism, Africa is going through a revolution…. Africans want a higher standard of living. Seventy-five percent of the population now lives by subsistence agriculture. They want an opportunity to manage and benefit directly from the resources in, on, and under their land…. The African peoples believe that the science, technology, and education available in the modern world can overcome their struggle for existence, that their poverty, squalor, ignorance, and disease can be conquered…. [The] balance of power is shifting … into the hands of the two-thirds of the world’s people who want to share what the one-third has already taken for granted….”

JFK Battles the Deep State

Wall Street’s Dulles Brothers who together ran the CIA and the State Department had made several major efforts to sabotage Kennedy’s “new frontiers” initiative that gripped the imaginations of young and old alike. Kennedy’s program was driven by large scale infrastructure at home and advanced scientific and technological progress in the developing sector abroad.

Attempting to break that trajectory, Allen Dulles had prepared the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba months before Kennedy entered the scene which was a near disaster for the world. Just days before Kennedy’s inauguration, Allan Dulles ensured that a pro-Kennedy ally who had just recently gained power in the Congo named Patrice Lumumba was assassinated in cold blood knowing that JFK would be blamed, and every effort was made to back up the French fascists trying to stop the Algerian independence movement behind JFK’s back. Both the Cuban invasion and the assassination of Lumumba have been blamed on Kennedy to this day.

In response to this treachery, JFK made the bold move of firing CIA director Allan Dulles, and two Wall Street-connected CIA directors on November 29, 1961 saying that he would soon “splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.”

Recognizing the insanity of the zero sum Cold Warriors who could only look at the world through the perversity of a Hobbesian lens of “each against all”, JFK not only stood alone against the entire array of war-hungry Joint Chiefs calling for war with Russia during the infamous “13 day showdown”, but also took the advice of Generals MacArthur, and Charles de Gaulle who warned him to avoid all entrapments of a “land war in Vietnam”. On this point, Kennedy introduced NSAM 263 in October 1963 to begin a full withdrawal from Southeast Asia.

JFK’s June 10, 1963 speech What Kind of Peace Do We Seek? Showcased his resistance to the imperialists in America.

What was especially intolerable was that JFK began challenging closed rules of the Zero-Sum Cold War game itself when he announced a new mission outside of the closed parameters of geopolitics when he announced the mission to put a man on the moon “within the decade”. This would have been tolerable if the effort was kept within a geopolitical ideology of “competition against the evil commies”. But Kennedy knew better and called for a US-Russia partnership to jointly develop advanced technologies together making the space program a project for human peace.

Kennedy Breaks the Rules of the Zero-Sum Game

In his speech of September 20, 1963, Kennedy revisited a theme which he first unveiled on the day of his inaugural address in 1961: A joint U.S.-USSR space program to transform the rules of the Cold War and usher in a new creative age of reason, win-win cooperation and boundless discoveries.

Kennedy’s efforts to build bridges with Russia were of vital importance as his efforts resulted in the passage of the Test Ban Treaty on August 5, 1963, and hopes were awoken for an early end to the Cold War though the mutual development of the poorest parts of the world. This was an “International New Deal” strategy which patriots like Henry Wallace and Paul Robeson had fought for from 1946-1959.

Across Africa, Asia and other former colonies, JFK had worked hard to build relationships with Pan African leaders Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, as well as Egypt’s Gamal Nasser, India’s Jawaharlal Nehru, and South Vietnamese President Diem to provide American assistance for the construction of great infrastructure projects like the Akosombo Dam in Ghana, nuclear power in Egypt and Vietnam and steel industries in India. Today the Akosombo Dam stands with a plaque dedicated to the “martyred John F. Kennedy”.

As historian Anton Chaitkin proves in his incredible 2013 opus “JFK vs the Empire”[1], this didn’t happen without a major fight with the JP Morgan controlled steel barons who artificially raised the price of steel in order to make these projects financially impossible.

Charles de Gaulle as a Factor in the Great Game

JFK was not alone in this struggle at this time and worked closely with the great anti-fascist general Charles de Gaulle.

Charles de Gaulle was among a network of leaders who fought valiantly against the cancerous deep state that was re-asserting control across the trans-Atlantic nations after WWII.

While Franklin Roosevelt had to do battle with such pro-fascist organizations such as the Liberty League and Council on Foreign Relations from 1933-1945, President de Gaulle had to contend with the pro-Nazi Petain government whose agents immediately took over controls of France in the wake of WWII, and didn’t go away upon the General’s ascension to the Presidency during the near collapse of the 5th republic in 1959.

De Gaulle strategically fought tooth and nail against the pro-NATO fascists led by General Challe who carried out two coup attempts against de Gaulle in 1960 and 1961[2] and later worked with MI6 and the CIA using private contractors like Permindex to arrange over 30 assassination attempts from 1960-1969[3].

JFK and de Gaulle at the Champs Elysee in 1961 [photo:John Fitzgerald Kennedy Library, Boston]

De Gaulle was not only successful at taking France out of the NATO cage in 1966[4], but he had organized to ensure Algeria’s independence against the will of the entire deep state of France who often worked with Dulles’ State Department to preserve France’s colonial possessions.

De Gaulle also recognized the importance of breaking the bipolar rules of the Cold War by reaching out to Russia calling for a renewed Europe “from the Atlantic to the Urals”. He also sought an alliance with China with the intent of resolving the fires lit by western arsonists in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam whose independence he was committed to guaranteeing. De Gaulle wrote of his plan in his mémoires:

“My aim, then, was to disengage France, not from the Atlantic Alliance, which I intended to maintain by way of ultimate precaution, but from the integration carried out by NATO under American command; to establish relations with each of the states of the East bloc, first and foremost Russia, with the object of bringing about a détente, followed by understanding and cooperation; to do likewise, when the time was ripe, with China”

After arranging a treaty with China’s Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, India’s Prime Minister Nehru and the leadership of Cambodia in 1963 to create a China-led block to resolve the crisis in Southeast Asia with France’s help, de Gaulle became the first western head of state to recognize China and establish diplomatic relations with the Mainland on January 31, 1964. He saw that China’s growth would become a driving force of world development and believed friendship based on scientific and technological progress to be a source of France’s renewal.

Attacking the false dichotomy of “Free liberal capitalism” vs “totalitarian communism”, de Gaulle expressed the Colbertist traditions of “dirigisme” which have historically driven France’s progress since the 17th century when he said: “We are not going to commit ourselves to the empire of liberal capitalism, and nobody can believe that we are ever going to submit to the crushing totalitarianism of communism.”

The de Gaulle-Kennedy Alliance

De Gaulle had great hopes to find like-minded anti-colonialist leaders and collaborators who were fighting against the deep state in other countries. In America he was inspired by the fresh leadership of the young John F. Kennedy whom he first met in Paris in May 1961.

Of Kennedy he wrote

“The new President was determined to devote himself to the cause of freedom, justice, and progress. It is true that, persuaded that it was the duty of the United States and himself to redress wrongs, he would be drawn into ill-advised interventions. But the experience of the statesman would no doubt have gradually restrained the impulsiveness of the idealist. John Kennedy had the ability, and had it not been for the crime which killed him, might have had the time to leave his mark on our age.”

De Gaulle’s advice to Kennedy was instrumental in the young President’s decision to stay out of a land war in Vietnam and led to Kennedy’s National Security Action Memorandum 263 to begin a phase out of American military from Vietnam on October 2, 1963. Kenney and de Gaulle both shared the view (alongside Italian industrialist Enrico Mattei with whom both collaborated) that Africa, Asia, and South America needed advanced scientific and technological progress, energy sovereignty, and sanitation in order to be fully liberated by the colonial structures of Europe. All three fought openly for this vision and all three fell in the line of battle (one to a plane crash in 1961, another to several shooters in Dallas in 1963, and the last to a staged “color revolution” in 1969.)

If de Gaulle, Kennedy, and Mattei were alive today, it is guaranteed they would recognize in the Belt and Road Initiative and broader Eurasian alliance, the only viable pathway to a future worth living in and the only means to save the souls of their own nations.

The Plot to Kill Kennedy

New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison famously played by Kevin Costner in Oliver Stone’s 1992 film, did more than many people today realize in exposing the networks that ran Kennedy’s murder and subsequent cover-up.

Without going into detail of the multiple bullets that killed Kennedy from several directions (especially the lethal head shot which obviously struck him FROM THE FRONT as showcased in the Zapruder film), let us look at some lesser-known evidence discovered by Garrison.

In his 1991 book On the Trail of the Assassins[5], Garrison wrote of an international assassination bureau named Permindex and the World Trade Organization on whose boards sat CIA asset Clay Shaw. Garrison wrote:

“The CIA- which apparently had been conducting its own foreign policy for some time- had begun a project in Italy as far back as the early 1950s. The organization, named the Centro Mondiale Commerciale had initially been formed in Montreal, then moved to Rome in 1961. Among the members of its board of directors, we learned, was one Clay Shaw from New Orleans”.

Garrison cited French researcher Paris Flammonde when he described it as “a shell of superficiality… composed of channels through which money flowed back and forth without anyone knowing the sources or the destination of these liquid assets.”

Garrison pointed out that Permindex had been kicked out of Italy, Switzerland, and France for good reasons: “As for Permindex… it had, among other things, secretly financed the opposition of the French Secret Army Organization (OAS) to President de Gaulle’s support for independence for Algeria, including its reputed assassination attempts on de Gaulle.”

After naming the other pro-fascist members — many of whom were connected to European royal families and banks — Garrison then pointed to the World Trade Center owner: “One of the major stockholders of the Centro was a Major Louis M. Bloomfield, a Montreal resident… and former agent with the Office of Strategic Services, out of which the United States had formed the CIA.”

Bloomfield as Minion of the Oligarchy

Since both the World Trade Center and Permindex were owned by Bloomfield, his role in this story cannot be overlooked and takes us straight to the heart of the agenda to kill Kennedy.

Not only did Bloomfield play a key role working alongside Rhodes Scholars in Canada such as Justice Minister Davie Fulton in order to stop continental water projects advocated by JFK[6] and Canadian pro-development leaders like Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, Quebec Premier Daniel Johnson, and British Columbia Premier WAC Bennett, but he also played a leading role as a founding member of the 1001 Nature Trust alongside other upper level managers of the oligarchy like Maurice Strong, Peter Munk (of Barrick Gold), and media Mogul Conrad Black[7].

For those who may not be aware, the 1001 Trust was a special organization set up under Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands and Prince Philip Mountbatten to finance the new ecology movement then blossoming under their guiding hand. Rather than preserving nature, this new movement was driven by a perverse new form of global imperialism today being pushed under the framework of COP 27 and a ‘Great Reset’.

Philip and Bernhard were not only co-founders of the World Wildlife Fund in 1961, but were supporters of the anti-technological growth Morges Manifesto which the WWF credits as the start of the modern green movement[8]. Louis Mortimer Bloomfield served as Vice President of the World Wildlife Fund while Prince Philip was President, and later gave the baton over to Maurice Strong who took the position of WWF VP in 1978.

The Morges Manifesto of 1961 was the first attempt to place the blame for humanity’s ills on the yearning for scientific and technological progress itself rather than the imperial traditions of inbred oligarchs.

A co-author of the Morges Manifesto and co-founder of the WWF was Sir Julian Huxley. Huxley was a leading eugenicist who laid out the intention for the new imperial movement that JFK rebelled valiantly against in his 1946 UNESCO founding manifesto[9] when he said:

“even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is unthinkable may at least become thinkable.”

The fact that dark skinned people are the most ruthlessly affected by de-carbonization schemes and “appropriate technologies” like expensively inefficient windmills and solar panels today is not a coincidence.

Open vs. Closed System Paradigms

So WHY would those founders of the ecology movement, which is today pushing a global green one world government, have wished to see President Kennedy murdered?

If I said it was because they want depopulation or world government, it would be too simple.

It were better said that Kennedy was self-consciously unleashing the innate powers of creative reason as a governing principle of political economy.

He believed in an anti-oligarchical view of humanity as made in the living image of God and said as much repeatedly.

He believed that the human mind could conquer all challenges that both nature, vice, and ignorance can throw at us. Kennedy didn’t see the world through a zero sum lens, nor did he believe in the Malthusian “limits to growth” paradigm which his killers promulgated after his death. In fact JFK argued against Malthusianism by name.

Speaking to the National Academy of Science on October 22, 1963, JFK said:

“Malthus argued a century and a half ago that man, by using up all his available resources, would forever press on the limits of subsistence, thus condemning humanity to an indefinite future of misery and poverty. We can now begin to hope and, I believe, know that Malthus was expressing not a law of nature, but merely the limitation then of scientific and social wisdom.”

Today, those Green New Dealing technocratic zombies pervasive across the western Deep State are horrified to witness the emergence of a new paradigm of cooperation, war avoidance, and infrastructure projects under the growing New Silk Road as well as ambitious space projects which are quickly bringing the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies into the sphere of our economic activity.

Kennedy’s revenge can best be achieved if those patriots living within the collapsing Trans-Atlantic Five Eyes cage do everything possible to support the fight against this Malthusian cancer and push for America’s participation in that new paradigm before an economic meltdown throws our world into a new Dark Age.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on The Last American Vagabond.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Notes

[1] John F. Kennedy vs. the Empire by Anton Chaitkin, EIR, Aug. 20, 2013

[2] THE GENERALS’ PUTSCH: 21 APRIL 1961- When the Stay-Behind wanted to replace de Gaulle by Thierry Meyssan, Réseau Voltaire, 27 August 2001

[3] How Charles de Gaulle Survived Over Thirty Assassination Attempts, by Alex Ledsom, published in Culture Trip, June 26 2018

[4] When France Pulled the Plug on a Crucial Part of NATO by Erin Blakemore, History Channel, 2018

[5] On the Trail of the Assassins, by Jim Garrison, New York Warner Books, 1991

[6] The battle to halt the development of continental water management projects throughout the 1950s-1960s is outlined in volume 3 of the Untold History of Canada: Canada’s Forgotten Struggle for Progress, by this author, 2019.

[7] The 1001 Club: Bankers and Raw Materials Executives Striving for a Sustainable Future by Joel van der Reijden, Institute for the Study of Globalization and Covert Politics, August 14, 2004

[8] https://wwf.panda.org/discover/knowledge_hub/history/?

[9] UNESCO: Its Purpose and Philosophy, by Julian Huxley, UNESCO, 1946

Featured image is from TLAV

The Clash of the Two Americas

Vol. 1 & 2

by Matthew Ehret

In his new two volume series The Clash of the Two Americas, Matthew Ehret introduces a new analysis of American history from the vantage point that the globally-extended supranational shadow government that managed the British Empire was never fully defeated and has acted within the USA itself since 1776 as a continuous multi-generational fifth column managing every significant event and assassination of American presidents for the next 250 years.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Matthew Ehret-Kump, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/john-f-kennedy-broke-rules-zero-sum-game-will-his-nephew-learn-how-this-was-done/5822080