Beijing slams Washington’s ‘unscrupulous hysteria’ against China

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

Beijing has slammed Washington for imposing new sanctions on Chinese companies and denounced the move as Washington’s “unscrupulous hysteria.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Washington on Tuesday to “stop abusing export control measures” to hobble Chinese companies.

“The United States has repeatedly overstretched the concept of national security, abused state power, unwarrantedly suppressed Chinese companies, and wantonly disrupted the international economic order and trade rules,” Wang said at a daily briefing in Beijing. “It has reached a level of unscrupulous hysteria.”

China “demands that the US immediately correct its wrong practice of politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing economic, trade, and sci-tech issues with a pretext of human rights or military-related issues,” Wang said.

The US government on Monday placed 43 “entities” on an export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns. The latest US sanctions include both Chinese and foreign companies.

Among those listed in the latest US sanctions were Frontier Services Group Ltd., a security and aviation company previously run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, and Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by British authorities for hiring retired British military pilots to train Chinese fliers. The Chinese companies are barred from now on from receiving US exports for activities deemed contrary to US national interest.

Other companies were sanctioned for aiding the development of China’s hypersonic weapons and the modernization of its army, the Commerce Department aid.

Two companies — Beijing Ryan Wende Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and Xinjiang Kehua Hechang Biological Science and Technology Co. Ltd. — were added for allegedly supplying items that helped the Chinese government monitor ethnic minorities across the country.

The US has imposed several rounds of sanctions and import curbs over the past three years on companies claimed to be helping Beijing allegedly suppress the ethnic minorities in its western Xinjiang region.

Washington, while slapping sanctions on Chinese officials and entities alongside carrying out continuous military and diplomatic provocations against China, has been instructing US officials to open new channels of communication with Beijing and its military to avoid an accidental conflict between the two sides’ military forces on land and sea.

In the meantime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Beijing later this week, in a visit previously postponed due to a Chinese climate research balloon that traveled across US territory in February and was shot down by American forces.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/06/13/705234/Beijing-describes-new-US-sanctions-on-companies-over-pilot-training-weapons-development-unscrupulous-hysteria