Video: War in Ukraine and Media Lies. Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

June 13, 2023

Global Research and Lux Media

Was the Kiev regime behind the plot to blow-up the dam? “A war crime” against the Ukrainian people, instigated by the Zelensky government?

The mainstream media in chorus blames Russia.

Ask yourself, why on earth would Russia flood its own positions within the territories under its control?

Our message to MSM journalists: It’s “elementary logic”. Use your common sense.

Why would they do it? A “Russian Roulette style ritual Hara-kiri” ordered by the Kremlin?

Video Interview: Michel Chossudovsky

https://rumble.com/embed/v2r8m1h/?pub=4

The original source of this article is Global Research and Lux Media

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux, Global Research and Lux Media, 2023

