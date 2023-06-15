Europe Reverses Prior Statement: “We are at War against Russia”

By Eric Zuesse

Global Research, June 15, 2023

***

On January 24 2023, the Foreign Minister of Germany and author of Germany’s forthcoming National Security Strategy, Annalena Baerbock, said at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, “We are fighting a war against Russia.”

On 5 April 2023, Hervé Blejéan, Director General of the European Union Military Staff, said that henceforth, NATO would fully control the EU’s military decisions.

On 9 May 2023, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “All NATO members agree that Ukraine will become a NATO member,” which means that the entire Alliance is unanimous that Russia will and must be defeated in Ukraine.

The next day, on 10 May 2023, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said essentially the same thing, though in a far less succinct way.

Then, on 14 June 2023, Mr. Blejéan directly reversed what he had said on 5 April 2023, and said instead,

Ukraine and Russia Defense Ministers Agree: The War in Ukraine Is Between NATO and Russia

“To send ground troops to Ukraine is to be a party in a war, to be at war with Russia, and nobody wants that, neither the EU, nor NATO. We are not at war with Russia.”

Something extremely important had happened which reversed, cancelled, the EU’s, and also NATO’s, war against Russia. But no one was reporting what had caused the change — nor even that there was a change.

This was the first such statement from the EU that the war against Russia is over — won’t go all the way as a U.S-and-All-European war; but instead had been prematurely committed-to as-if it would be that.

However, Annalena Baerbock and the entire German Government are now even more committed to war against Russia than before, because, on 14 June 2023, Germany’s Government finally came forth with its war-promoting National Security Strategy. Deutsche Welle headlined “German government presents first national security strategy”, and Minister Baerbock said “All of us had to learn with the brutal war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine that freedom and peace do not fall from the sky.” The DW news-report said virtually nothing about what is in the National Security Strategy. Russia’s RT was more informative about that; it headlined the same day, “Germany names biggest threat to ‘peace and security’: Berlin has accused Moscow of jeopardizing strategic stability”, and it opened: “Russia has been declared the biggest security threat in a top German strategic policy paper. Presented on Wednesday, Germany’s first ever National Security Strategy describes Moscow as a force threatening both regional and global order.” Germany, which has 231 U.S. military bases on its territory and is being destroyed by the U.S.’s enforced economic sanctions, physical destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, and other U.S.-imposed economic burdens, would remain a U.S. slave-state or ‘ally’, regardless of what the rest of the ‘Alliance’ would do.

Going forward now, it is the U.S. regime and countries such as Germany that are still committed to U.S. President Joe Biden’s promise that, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” If America’s war against Russia will henceforth NOT be including some other European nations, then perhaps Russia will remove those other nations from being targeted by its thousands of nuclear weapons. The United States, in any event, certainly is providing international leadership of a certain sort: into WW III. But, by doing so, it might lose some of its ‘allies’.

*

This article was originally published on The Duran.

