People’s Brains and Bodies Are Not Protected Against Attacks by Electromagnetic Waves and Neurotechnologies

The sixth generation of cell phone telephony plans to connect human brains to the internet

By Mojmir Babacek

Global Research, June 16, 2023

First published on May 24, 2023

Samuel Koslov, a leading personality of American Navy’s project Pandora and researcher at the John Hopkins University, in his closing speech at the conference on Nonlinear Electrodynamics in Biological Systems in 1983, said that the conference had proven that the external electric fields can ”become a key to cellular control … The implications, social, economic, and even military are enormous… it may be more significant to the nation than the prospects that faced the physics community in 1939 when the long-time predicted fissionability of the nucleus was actually demonstrated“. People do not really know what he was talking about until today, since much of it is classified and used in weapons research.

The human body is full of electrical and electromagnetic events and therefore can be controlled by electromagnetic radiation, which can have benign as well as harmful effects on its states. It may control even such events as is cell division or activity of neurons, as well as synchronized activity of masses of neurons in the brain and in this way produce “artificial“ activity of the human nervous system.

In 2021 the International Bioethics Committee (IBC) of UNESCO wrote: „External tools that may interfere with our decisions can call into question, or even challenge, an individual’s free will, and consequently an individual’s responsibilities. In this way, neurotechnology could affect freedom of thought, decision-making and action. Taken together, these could have a profound impact on justice systems and social organizations” (pg. 36). At the end of the article IBC encourages its member states „to guarantee neurorights of their citizens” (pg.38).

The activity of human brains and bodies can be manipulated by electromagnetic waves, since electric currents are key factors of neural and muscle activity. As early as 1962 sounds were produced in human brains by microwaves pulsed in the frequencies of the nervous activity of the human auditory systems. In 2007, the Washington Post wrote about a declassified experiment:

“In October 1994 at the Air Force laboratory… scientists were able to transmit sentences into the heads of human subjects, albeit with marginal intelligibility”.

In 2020, the American Academy of Sciences wrote in the report on attacks of American diplomats in Cuba and China, well known as the Havana syndrome, that the most likely cause of their problems was directed pulsed radio frequency waves. It is well known that these attacks are accompanied by artificially produced acoustic hallucinations. Those events suggest that pulsed microwaves are already being used as a weapon today. As a matter of fact, if human speech is converted into ultrasound and then into pulsed microwaves or extra- long electromagnetic waves, a human being will perceive them as his own thoughts, since it will not hear it.

Is Mankind Able to Prevent Abuse of New Technologies Against Democracy and Human Rights?

On October 7, 2022, twenty three countries signed a document requiring “the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council (of the United Nations Organization) to prepare a study… on the impact, opportunities and challenges of neurotechnology with regard to the promotion and protection of all human rights”. They made that request:

“Bearing in mind that neurotechnology allows the connecting of the human brain directly to digital networks through devices and procedures that may be used, among other things, to access, monitor and manipulate the neural system of the person”.

In September 2021, the Chilean Parliament documented this danger by approving a law guaranteeing Chilean citizens the rights to personal identity, free will and mental privacy. Major world media did not report on this event, thus proving that technologies enabling remote control of human brains are still classified.

Evidently it is now an urgent task for the world governments to follow the Chilean example and prove that they are not planning to transform their states into totalitarian states where the elite turn citizens into bio-robots, controlled by supercomputers. There are thousands of people worldwide, who complain about being exposed to experiments, which test capability of neurotechnological devices to deprive people of their freedom of thought at distance and cause them pains by electromagnetic waves.

The current legislations protecting human rights must be updated to cover the new threats provided by advances in neurotechnology. They should secure the creation of teams capable of detecting electromagnetic or other types of attacks which produce electrical currents in the human brain or body, depriving people of their freedom of thought and privacy or injuring their bodies. Teams which governments should create, should also be able to find sources of harmful radiation and perpetrators of the neurotechnological attacks and should include representatives of human rights organizations, to ensure independence of those teams from powerful state agencies. Otherwise the future of mankind will have no respect for human rights and will be controlled by manipulators of human minds, emotions and bodily functions.

This manipulation could be executed by the secret services of foreign or home governments, using pulsed microwaves of cell phone transmissions.

The radiation of the fifth generation of cell phone systems (5G), is planned to be omnipresent and distantly control the things (for example autonomous cars).

The sixth generation of cell phone telephony plans to connect human brains to the internet and the first sales of this technology are already planned in 9 years (do people want to be compared to autonomous cars?!). This can be implemented with the use of pulsed microwaves, connecting already today computers and cell phones to cell phone antennas.

For manipulation of human brains, activities could be used as well electrical grids, if they are made to produce extra long electromagnetic waves in the frequencies of activity of neurons in human brains (1 to 100 Hz). Such waves, due to their length (from 300 thousand to 3 thousand kilometers), are capable of covering large areas of „brain space“. Such waves can even be produced by manipulating the ionosphere to produce extra-long electromagnetic waves in the brain frequencies. In 1999 the European parliament was investigating those abilities of the U.S. radar system HAARP (item 30) (operation of this facility was transferred from the United States Air Force to the University of Alaska in Fairbanks on Aug. 11, 2015). The Russian radar system SURA has similar abilities. China is actually building its own, more advanced, system after experimenting with the Russian system Sura (see this).

In 1994 the Strategic Studies Institute at the U.S. Army War College wrote:

”Potential or possible supporters of the insurgency around the world were identified using the comprehensive Interagency Integrated Database.These were categorized as ”potential” or ”active”, with sophisticated personality simulations used to develop, tailor and focus psychological campaigns for each” (pg. 24-25).

If you want to help to convince the governments to protect yourself and your children against deprivation of privacy and freedom, come demonstrate on June 10 to Brussels to the Place du Luxembourg (in front of the European Parliament) at 12:00 noon. This international demonstration against threats to human health and democracy posed by electromagnetic radiation will take place there.

For more information on this subject see this: “Psychoelectronic threat to democracy“, (quoted by the European Parliament in the study Crowd Control Technologies, reference 354) .

Mojmir Babacek was born in 1947 in Prague, Czech Republic. Graduated in 1972 at Charles University in Prague in philosophy and political economy. In 1978 signed the document defending human rights in the communist Czechoslovakia „Charter 77“. Since 1981 until 1988 lived in emigration in the USA. Since 1996 he has published articles on different subjects mostly in the Czech and international alternative media.

In 2010, he published a book on 9/11 attacks in the Czech language. Since the 1990‘s he has been striving to help to achieve the international ban of remote control of the activity of the human nervous system and human minds with the use of neurotechnology.

