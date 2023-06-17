Preparing to Wage a Nuclear War? Nuclear Attack F-16 Fighters to Ukraine

Nuclear War is on the Drawing Board of the Pentagon. Deploying “Conventional dual-capable and nuclear fighters”

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, June 17, 2023

Dear Readers, Please forward this important article by Manlio Dinucci.

The World is at a dangerous crossroads.

US-NATO is preparing to wage nuclear war.

First published on June 3, 2023

The United States has begun a training programme for the Ukrainian Air Force in the use of F-16 fighters. Several European NATO countries participate in this programme: Denmark, Holland, Poland, Norway, Belgium, and Portugal. Other countries have offered to help with the training. The same countries will supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters. They are conventional dual-capable and nuclear fighters.

An F-16 aircraft was used in the B61-12 nuclear bomb test firing, which the US is already deploying in Italy, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Probably, the B61-12 bombs are also supplied by the USA to Poland: Polish F-16 fighters have been participating in NATO nuclear attack exercises since 2014.

Vladimir Kozin – chief expert of the Moscow Political-Military Studies Centre – declares, in an interview on Grandangolo TV programme, that there is a deep suspicion based on precise facts, that US nuclear weapons have also been deployed in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, or could be rapidly sent to their territories and also to that of Poland.

The 70 Years of NATO: From War to War: NATO Is Born from the Bomb

These countries participate in the “Baltic air patrol“, close to Russian territory, with dual conventional and nuclear capability aircraft. In addition, US strategic bombers, certified to carry nuclear weapons, are engaged in “exercises” over the Baltic Sea and other areas adjacent to Russian territory,

After having unsuccessfully proposed negotiations to the USA and NATO to reduce the risk of a nuclear conflict in Europe, Moscow is deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in a position close to the US-NATO nuclear bases in Europe in agreement with Minsk.

To Grandangolo’s question:

“Do the tactical nuclear weapons deployed by Russia in Belarus have a range beyond Poland and therefore constitute a deterrent to US nuclear weapons deployed in Italy and other European countries?”,

Vladimir Kozin replies:

“Yes, Russian tactical nuclear weapons that will be deployed in Belarus and possibly in the Kaliningrad region and the Crimean Peninsula can achieve various military objectives in Poland, Italy and many other European NATO member countries.”

The US-NATO escalation against Russia brings Europe ever closer to the threshold of nuclear war. The political-media complex falls a curtain of silence on all this as not to alarm European public opinion and prevent it from reacting.

click screen / link to view Italian

https://www.byoblu.com/2023/06/02/allucraina-gli-f-16-da-attacco-nucleare-grandangolo-pangea/

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Manlio Dinucci, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/preparing-to-wage-a-nuclear-war-nuclear-attack-f-16-fighters-to-ukraine/5821190