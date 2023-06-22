Breaking. Video: BlackRock Recruiter Who ‘Decides People’s Fate’ Says ‘War Is Good for Business’ While Spilling Info on Asset Giant

By James O’Keefe

Global Research, June 22, 2023

O’Keefe Media Group 20 June 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The O’Keefe Media Group has published a new story focusing on perhaps James O’Keefe’s most powerful investigative subject to date, BlackRock Inc.

In the footage, a BlackRock Recruiter named Serge Varlay describes how BlackRock is able to ”run the world” in about 7 minutes of riveting undercover footage. The footage was captured over the course of several meetings in New York by one of OMG News’ rockstar undercover journalists.

BlackRock Inc is the world’s largest asset management company that’s gained more notoriety as of late due to its large acquisitions.

A video of James O’Keefe’s interview confrontation with Varlay is expected to be released soon.

As of the time of this writing. A press representative for BlackRock Inc has declined to comment on the story.

Click here to view the video

Varlay says it’s easier for BlackRock to do things when “people aren’t thinking about it” and the asset giant “doesn’t want to be anywhere on the radar.”

This story is a peek into why.

Serge Varlay told our journalist that BlackRock manages $20 trillion dollars worldwide. According to him, “it’s incomprehensible numbers.”

BlackRock has over $9.5 trillion of assets under management, that’s larger than the GDP of all countries on the globe except the US and China.

“The senators…are f***ing cheap – you got 10 grand, you can buy a senator,”

Varlay remarked in what is arguably the most unabashed description of corruption and bribery from their own company we’ve ever heard. The extended soundbite from Varlay is below:

You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people, I work for a company called BlackRock…It’s not who is the president, it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators these guys are fuckin cheap. Got 10 grand you can buy a senator I’ll give you 500k right now It doesn’t matter who wins they’re in my pocket.

Varlay doesn’t stop there, he goes on to describe what those in his line of work think of the tragedy of war saying its “real f***ing good for business”.

Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is the wheat market. The price of bread goes up, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity for profit…

Varlay added that its “exciting when s*** goes wrong.”

Despite the fact that Varlay literally asked the OMG journalist if she was “undercover” based on the nature of her questioning, Varlay didn’t know he was being recorded when he was sharing his thoughts. He was skeptical of the reporter’s questioning because “normal people don’t give a s***” about these harsh realities. “It’s beyond them,” says Varlay.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

The original source of this article is O’Keefe Media Group

Copyright © James O’Keefe, O’Keefe Media Group, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-blackrock-recruiter-who-decides-people-fate-says-war-good-business-while-spilling-info-asset-giant/5823298