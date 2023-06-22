Video: The Secret Post-War Transfer of Ukrainian Nazi SS to Britain and Canada

By Mark Felton and Karsten Riise

Global Research, June 22, 2023

Mark Felton Production and Global Research

***

A fascinating video about the secret transfer of Ukrainian SS to Britain and Canada.

Not described is that the Ukrainian SS were not only selected based on physical fitness – they were also selected for adherence to Nazi ideology.

Sadly, the crimes of the Ukrainian SS and Stepan Bandera are not clearly described either.

But what is being described in the video is consistent with what I have studied on the subject.

It is correct, as the video describes, that many the Ukrainian SS were later used as infiltrators in the Soviet Union – by the USA.

What is only superficially hinted at in the video is, that the Ukrainian SS transferred to Canada built societies there. Many from the group of Ukrainian SS and their descendants settled in Canadian went into Canadian academia, where they whitewashed their own criminal history and Nazi role for Hitler’s Germany. When the Soviet Union dissolved, these academic descendants of Ukrainian SS brought their academically constructed lies about Ukraine’s and their own past back to Ukraine – where their lies became official “history”.

*

Karsten Riise is a Master of Science (Econ) from Copenhagen Business School and has a university degree in Spanish Culture and Languages from Copenhagen University. He is the former Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mercedes-Benz in Denmark and Sweden.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Mark Felton Production and Global Research

Copyright © Mark Felton and Karsten Riise, Mark Felton Production and Global Research, 2023

