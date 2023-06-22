Video: The Unipolar “One World Order” (OWO) and the Imposition of a “Global Government”: Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun. Dr Mahathir Mohamad

By Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, and Yoichi Shimatsu

Global Research, June 22, 2023

Perdana Global Peace Foundation

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s keynote address on the “One World Order” at 2015 international conference: The “New World Order”, A Recipe for War or Peace.

Video: Dr. Naomi Wolf and the Big Tech/Government Censorship Machine

Video

The world is at a dangerous crossroads. The notion of “humanitarian war” underpins the threats of military aggression by the US and its allies.

Tun Dr. Mahathir’s address was followed by presentations by Professor Michel Chossudovsky, Dr. Chandra Muzzafar and Yoichi Shimatsu,

Also invited to this event was a consultant to the Pentagon Dr. Thomas Barnett, a Senior Strategic Researcher and Professor in Warfare Analysis who upheld America’s humanitarian warfare mandate, casually denying the dangers of US-NATO led military aggression. (Video below)

Video

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video/no copyright infringement intended

The original source of this article is Perdana Global Peace Foundation

Copyright © Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, and Yoichi Shimatsu, Perdana Global Peace Foundation, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-new-world-order-addressed-2015-former-malaysian-prime-minister-dr-mahathir-mohamad/5790769