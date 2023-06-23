Apocalypse Now for Ukraine

By Karsten Riise

Global Research, June 23, 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Everything is going completely bad for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian “counteroffensive” is breaking down.

There are reports that Ukraine has started “Total Mobilization” in Kiev, Ivano-Frankivsk, and elsewhere.

This “total mobilization” proves that Ukraine has suffered unsustainable losses in manpower even before it ever got really “started” with any “counteroffensive”. Ukraine has so few soldiers left that they empty even the elderly homes and schools for “soldiers”.

The Ever Widening War

In the south, Ukraine has given up all attempts at gaining ground. All actions that remain from the Ukrainian side are small symbolic Ukrainian “offensive” actions in the south – often just vulnerable Ukrainian foot-soldiers being pushed forward without tanks or armored vehicles because Ukraine has lost too much of its heavy equipment.

These are Ukrainian suicide operations: No air support, under constant artillery bombardment, with lack of armor, and through mine fields against fortified positions. The leaders of Ukraine and NATO are cynical and send their lambs into slaughter-areas set up by Russia where they are killed. It’s just for show for the NATO backers. In fact, Russia has started to take the initiative in the south with strike-back actions. In the center, Ukraine is locked and being ground down. Tellingly, the toughest battles are no longer even in the south, where Ukraine hasn’t even reached Russia’s first defense lines and made so much propaganda about “retaking Crimea”. The toughest battles have moved to the northern front, where Russia (not Ukraine) is pressing forward.

NATO talks about “backing Ukraine for as long as it takes”. The West lies – also to Ukraine. It’s soon over.

NATO will talk about “more weapons” but all they sent so far made no difference and most of it is already destroyed.

They’ll talk about a handful of “Abrams” tanks or even some “F-16”, as if a drop in the ocean would make a difference.

The upcoming NATO meeting is a circus – soon NATO will beg Russia for a “ceasefire”, perhaps even beg China to talk about it. It will all be for nothing.

The West tried to destroy Russia, so why should Russia stop now it’s winning? That would be just to give the West another chance for fake negotiations to rearm Ukraine and start over later.

The West has made so many lies and fake negotiations that nobody trusts the West. Russia has complete dominance in the war, Russia has uncountable reserves ready, and the Russian economy is doing better than perhaps ever in history.

Russia has clearly stated that the war will continue until Kiev is totally defeated and if anything will remain of Ukraine (by whatever name), it will never be part of NATO.

Apocalypse is now for Ukraine.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Karsten Riise is a Master of Science (Econ) from Copenhagen Business School and has a university degree in Spanish Culture and Languages from Copenhagen University. He is the former Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mercedes-Benz in Denmark and Sweden.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Karsten Riise, Global Research, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/apocalypse-now-ukraine/5823365