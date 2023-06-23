FSB, Prosecutor General’s Office Launch Criminal Case Against Prigozhin

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Prosecutor General’s Office have launched a criminal case against Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin for attempting to incite an armed uprising.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the FSB had opened a criminal case over “calling for an armed rebellion,” and that allegations spread on behalf of Wagner chief Prigozhin were “unfounded.”

“In connection with these statements, the FSB has opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. We demand that these illegal actions be stopped immediately,” the committee said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that the case against Prigozhin had been launched, addressing it in an official statement:

“On June 23, 2023, the Investigative Department of the FSB of Russia has initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin E.V. under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. His actions will be given a proper legal assessment. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years”

Russian army general Sergey Surovikin called on Wagner troops to return to their bases and hold their positions.

“I am addressing the leadership, commanders and fighters of PMC Wagner. Together, we have been walking a difficult path. We fought together, took risks, suffered losses, we won together. We are of the same blood, we are warriors. I urge you to stop, the enemy is only waiting for the political situation to deteriorate in our country. You cannot play into the enemy’s hands at this difficult time for the nation”, he said.

Earlier in the day, footage and audio attributed to Wagner troops and Prigozhin surfaced online alleging that a “missile attack” had been launched at a Wagner camp, and that the strike was “delivered from the rear, that is by forces of the Russian Defense Ministry.” The voice attributed to Prigozhin appeared to call for the ouster of the Defense Ministry’s leadership. The footage and audio were immediately jumped on by Ukrainian and US state-funded media outlets, which have been reporting heavily on Prigozhin’s criticism of Russian generals in recent weeks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry addresed the claims, calling them fake:

“All the messages and videos distributed on social networks on behalf of [Wagner Head Yevgeny] Prigozhin about alleged ‘strike by Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of the Wagner PMC do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation,” the ministry said in a statement posted to its Telegram page Friday.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the special military operation,” it added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that President Putin has been “informed of all events around Prigozhin,” and said that “necessary measures are being taken.” The press secretary did not elaborate.

Wagner units and Russian Army forces jointly took part in the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhumut), liberating the Donbass city in late May after eight months of heavy fighting which pinned down large concentrations of Ukrainian troops, allowed Russia to train up its mobilized reserves, and resulted in a major defeat for Kiev ahead of its now-stalled counteroffensive.

