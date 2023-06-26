By Mark Taliano
Global Research, June 26, 2023
Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.
***
Trailer to the documentary, “Crimes Against Syria”, featuring Global Research, One America News Network, Eva K. Bartlett, and Syrian performer, Treka.
*
Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.
Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017. He writes on his website where this article was originally published.
Featured image is from Mideast Discourse
Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.
**Voices from Syria**
Author: Mark Taliano
ISBN Number: 978-0-9737147-9-1
Year: 2017
Product Type: PDF File
List Price: $6.50
Special Offer: $5.00
Click to order.
The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2023
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-crimes-against-syria-by-mark-taliano/5823616