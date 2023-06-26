Jaime C.

Video: “Crimes Against Syria” by Mark Taliano

By Mark Taliano

Global Research, June 26, 2023

Trailer to the documentary, “Crimes Against Syria”, featuring Global Research, One America News Network, Eva K. Bartlett, and Syrian performer, Treka.

Video: Crimes Against Syria

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017. He writes on his website where this article was originally published.

