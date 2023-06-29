By Scott Ritter and Douglas Macgregor

Global Research, June 29, 2023

Col. Douglas Macgregor 25 June 2023

gor, Scott Ritter answers the question, “would Ukraine’s attack on Moscow lead to nuclear retaliation?”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from Mercola

Video: Ukrainian Self-determination. Col. Douglas MacGregor with Scott Ritter

The original source of this article is Col. Douglas Macgregor

Copyright © Scott Ritter and Douglas Macgregor, Col. Douglas Macgregor, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-ukraine-to-challenge-the-russian-air-force-scott-ritter/5824094