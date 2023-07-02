Israel killed 24 Palestinians, including five children, in June: Report

The file photo shows the father of Alaa Qaddoum, a five-year-old Palestinian girl, carrying her body after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, August 5, 2022.

Israeli attacks left at least 24 Palestinians, including children and teenagers, dead in June, Palestinian media say.

According to a report by Palestinian Information Center on Sunday, ten people in Jenin, seven people in Nablus, three people in Ramallah and al-Bireh, one person in al-Quds, one in Tubas, one in Bethlehem and one person in the Gaza Strip were killed in that month.

The latest killings have raised the number of Palestinian martyrs to 186 since the beginning of the year.

The report said 36 Palestinians were killed in January, 31 in February, 27 in March, 12 in April and 56 in May.

In another report on Sunday, Palestine’s Shehab news agency said Israeli forces carried out arrested 380 people, including 45 children and 10 women, in the occupied West Bank, al-Quds and Gaza last month.

Citing a statement by the Palestine Detainees Studies Center, the news agency said the city of al-Quds had the highest percentage of detainees, with 135 cases, followed by Bethlehem with more than 90 cases.

In June, the regime also demolished three houses belonging to the families of prisoners after planting them with explosives.

UN denounced for excluding Israel from its list of child killers

The international anti-Israeli BDS campaign denounces the UN for keeping Israel out of its annual list of child killers.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have been into the cities of Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.

