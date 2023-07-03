RFK Jr. Exposes the Sordid, Seedy History of Monsanto’s Roundup

By Ben Bartee

“Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

-Ephesians 6:11-12

If Satan were a corporation, he’d be Monsanto.

Robert F Kennedy Jr

What makes the rogue RFK Jr running against the Brandon entity so special – I might go so far as to call him a national treasure – is that he treads where few dare. If you find yourself with infinite time to kill, search for another high-profile, national-level politician willing to take on the Monsanto beast.

And it’s not just rhetorical; RFK Jr. successfully sued the agri-corporation and won in 2018

Via Irish Central:

“Environmental lawyer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. son of the late U.S. Senator, Robert F. (“Bobby”) Kennedy and nephew of the late President, John F. Kennedy, and his team, have won an historic $290 million landmark case against agricultural giant Monsanto and its glyphosate-based product “Round-up” claiming the product likely caused the cancer of their client, plaintiff Dewayne Johnson a former school groundskeeper.

This is the first of thousands of cases of this type to go to trial and Kennedy said, “This (verdict) should send a strong message to the boardroom of Monsanto.”

After an eight-week trial, it took the California jury three days to reach their verdict that the agro-chemical giant, Monsanto (a subsidiary of German multinational pharmaceutical company, Bayer AG) and producer of the popular weed-killer, Roundup, had failed to warn Johnson and other consumers of the cancer-causing risk of their products.”

Call him an environmentalist, or a conservationist, or an eco-fascist, or whatever label you wish to apply to him. Whatever he is, the world needs more of it.

VIDEO. Suing Monsanto

