Whistleblower: ‘I May Have to Live on the Run For Informing About Biden’s Influence Peddling

By Debra Heine

July 08, 2023: Information Clearing House — “AG“ — Dr. Gal Luft, the Israeli whistleblower who has been on the run since April, detailed his bribery allegations against the Biden family in an extraordinary new video obtained by the New York Post.

As American Greatness previously reported, Luft was arrested on weapon trafficking and other charges in Cyprus last February and disappeared after he was let out on bail. After his arrest, the former Israeli army officer tweeted that the Biden administration was out to “bury” him.

The Biden Department of Justice had Luft, the founder and executive director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS), arrested on on suspicion of arms trafficking to China and Libya, lying to the FBI and violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), according to his arrest warrant. He’s facing up to 96 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

From an undisclosed location, the fugitive claimed in the 14-minute video that he was arrested to stop him from testifying to the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee about the Biden family’s shady business exploits in China.

t it sink in. I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life,” the whistleblower lamented.

Luft said he was forced to skip bail in Cyprus while awaiting extradition “because I did not have faith I would receive a fair trial in a New York court.”

The whistleblower reportedly worked with CEFC-USA—the nonprofit arm of the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China—between 2015 and 2018, the same period CEFC-China began its influence operations with the Biden family.

Despite Luft’s fugitive status, House Oversight chairman, Republican James Comer said the Israeli remains a “potential witness” in the Biden family probe, the Post reported.

The whistleblower explained that his legal woes started after he made the “fatal decision” to present incriminating evidence about the Bidens to six officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice in a secret two day meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels in March 2019. The DOJ delegation, he said, was made up of two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York and four FBI agents. Luft said he believed the reason why the Justice Dept. dispatched so many officials was because they knew he was a “credible witness” and had “insider knowledge” about the Biden family’s financial transactions with the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, “including specific dollar figures.”

He said he also told the feds about Biden family associate Rob Walker, whom he referred to as “Hunter Biden’s bagman.”

Luft says he told the DOJ and the FBI in Brussels that Joe Biden, soon after his vice presidential term ended, had attended a meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC, with his son Hunter and officials from CEFC. Luft’s account of the former VP’s presence at that meeting was corroborated 21 months later when the FBI interviewed another attendee, Biden family associate Rob Walker, according to recent testimony before Congress. Luft disclosed during the Brussels interview that CEFC was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter and $65,000 to his uncle Jim Biden, in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world — and that the money was being funneled through Walker. The Oversight Committee has written to Walker demanding he submit to questioning about his role in distributing more than $1 million from China to at least three of President Biden’s relatives.

The most “alarming” information he shared in Brussels, according to Luft, pertained to the one-eyed mole in the DOJ who shared classified information with Hunter Biden and his Chinese partners.

“I told the DOJ that Hunter was associated with a very senior retired FBI official who had a distinct physical characteristic—he had one eye,” Luft said.

That FBI official is widely believed to be former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who gave $100,000 to a trust for two of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren in 2016 shortly before telling Hunter, “I would be delighted to do future work with you.”

According to Luft, “One Eye” tipped off Hunter’s CEFC associates, Dr. Patrick Ho and Chairman Ye Jianming, that they were under investigation.

The whistleblower stressed that he felt it was his “civic duty to alert the government” about the Biden family’s corruption far ahead of the 2020 election to give the feds plenty of time to investigate the matter.

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda,” he added. “I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal—only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s cover-up, this is exactly what happened.”

Luft said his evidence was corroborated nine months later by “the emails and receipts” contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop. Incredibly, according to the whistleblower, the agent who seized the laptop from the Delaware computer repair shop in December 2019, Special Agent Joshua Wilson, was one of the FBI agents who interviewed him in Brussels that spring.

The whistleblower noted that although he had provided federal law enforcement with plenty of evidence to investigate before the election, they did nothing with it, and instead made him “public enemy number one.”

“Over the past four years, they followed me, my family, my friends, my associates. We were all harassed, intimidated, and finally, I was prosecuted,” Luft said.

Luft said that despite the harassment, he sent his attorney, Robert Henoch, to meet with then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donahue on the eve of the 2020 elections “to ensure he was informed about the information I had given his department in Brussels nineteen months earlier, and also to warn him that there might still be a mole within the DOJ.”

In February 2020, Attorney General Bill Barr assigned Donoghue to “coordinate federal investigations into all Ukraine-related corruption allegations against Joe Biden,” according to the Post.

Donoghue reportedly agreed to meet Henoch at a Starbucks near DOJ headquarters and corresponded with him on his private email.

“The story is about corruption at the very highest levels of government/politics and I think it can all be corroborated,” Henoch wrote in an email obtained by the Post.

Unbeknownst to Luft, on Sept. 4, Donoghue had ordered the Delaware US attorney to pause the criminal investigation into Hunter to avoid leaks in the two months before the election, according to testimony before Congress.

Needless to say, nothing came of the meeting.

Yet on November 2, 2022, on the eve of the midterm elections, Luft was indicted on seven counts, including a violation of the Arms Export Control Act.

“If convicted I could face up to 100 years in prison,” the whistleblower said.

He said while in jail, he was portrayed in the international media as an arms dealer “even though I have never traded a bullet in my entire life.”

Luft added that “nowhere in my indictment does the DOJ claim or present evidence that I bought, sold, shipped, or financed any weapon.”

He also contested the charge that he had committed a FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act] violation by charging former CIA Director James Woolsey $6,000 a month for putting his name on an article he had ghost written for him in a Chinese paper.

“Nowhere in the indictment does the DOJ mention the well-known fact that Woolsey had been an advisor to my think tank since 2002 and that there was nothing in the article that represented Chinese interests—to the contrary.”

“The notion that I, Gal Luft, spoon-fed a CIA director policy proposals on China, treating him like a useful idiot, is not only an insult to the Intelligence Community, it is an insult to the intelligence of every American,” he said.

Luft also scoffed at the charge that he made a false statement to the FBI during his voluntary meeting in Brussels which he said came about as a result of his “good citizenship.”

“Why was I in Brussels to begin with? Was I there to eat Belgian waffles?!” he exclaimed.

He challenged the Justice Department to make his indictment public.

“Make my day,” Luft added. “Put it on your website so every American can see the nature of the allegations against me, the quality of the evidence and the lengths the government is willing to go to weaponize the Justice system to punish whistleblowers like me.”

Luft also challenged the FBI to submit to Congress the minutes from the March 2019 meeting in Brussels.

“Let everyone see what happened in Brussels,” the whistleblower proposed. “Why not? Are you trying to protect anything? Are you trying to protect anybody?”

Luft suggested that his arrest in November 2022 was an attempt to discredit him on Trumped up charges as Republicans were about to take control of Congress and start investigations into the DOJ’s cover-up of the Biden scandal.

“Why am I being indicted for FARA for ghostwriting an innocuous article—for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government—when the MOTHER OF ALL FARA cases, the Biden systemic influence peddling on behalf of foreign governments for which they raked MILLIONS—goes unpunished?” he asked.

Luft said he had no faith that he would receive a fail trial in New York because he had seen how Patrick Ho had been treated after his 2017 arrest on bribery charges. According to Luft, during his trial in New York, prosecutors blocked Ho from mentioning the Bidens.

Ho “paid Hunter Biden a million dollars for God-knows-what [but] was not allowed to mention the word Biden before the jury,” Luft explained.

“The very same prosecutor who is now after me, Daniel Richenthal, told the judge at the time that mentioning the name Biden would ‘add a political dimension’ to the case, and the judge agreed,” the whistleblower added. “Which means if I was brought before a New York court, I would not be allowed to utter the word Brussels or Biden.”

He argued that in effect, “the real context” of his arrest: “me being patient zero of the Biden family investigation, would be hidden from the jury.”

The whistleblower lamented that he now faces the rest of his life on the run, or in prison for doing his civic duty.

“I warned the government about potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 election,” Luft said. “Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?”

